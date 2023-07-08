Chelsea want at least £40million for Romelu Lukaku, have rejected recent offer from European club - Reports

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is reportedly on the way out of the club, as multiple clubs remain interested in signing the striker. According to Evening Standard correspondent Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues will be willing to let go of Lukaku should they receive an offer of at least £40 million.

The journalist believes that the former Manchester United forward could end up at Juventus or Al-Hilal should Inter fail to meet Chelsea's requirements.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday (July 6) that Inter Milan are looking to bring back Lukaku to the club on loan. However, the Blues have denied possibilities of a loan move, and the clubs are exploring a permanent agreement.

Speaking about the move, Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"Lukaku knows we want him back here. We’re trying to find a solution. He’s at Chelsea and we are in contact — they told us that he’s NOT available on loan. We are exploring conditions for a permanent move, let’s see later in the window."

The Belgium international completed a season-long loan spell with the Serie A outfit last season. Lukaku also represented the Nerrazzurri from 2019 to 2021 before moving to Stamford Bridge. He won the Serie A trophy during his initial two-year stint at the club.

So far, the striker has made 132 appearances for Inter, scoring 78 goals and providing 23 across all competitions.

Azpilicueta breaks down in emotional farewell video

Athletico Madrid announced that Cesar Azpilicueta has joined the club on their social platforms on Friday (July 7). The former Chelsea defender has reportedly signed a year-long deal with the La Liga outfit (via Transfermarkt).

The Spain international's contract with the Blues was terminated out of respect for the player, allowing him to leave the club for free (via Fabrizio Romano). During his farewell video, the 33-year-old broke down in tears as he recalled his 11-year-long year stay at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"The moments that I take with me, will last forever. This is my home, and I hope to see everybody here back one day."

Thank you for everything, We are bidding an emotional farewell to a Chelsea great.Thank you for everything, @CesarAzpi We are bidding an emotional farewell to a Chelsea great. Thank you for everything, @CesarAzpi. 💙 https://t.co/wHDcALJX5m

The former Osasuna defender returns to Spanish football after making 508 appearances for the Blues. He won the Champions League once and the Premier League twice, among other major trophies during his stay in west London.

