Chelsea willing to listen to offers for Timo Werner and 2 others this summer: Reports

Chelsea are not against the idea of sanctioning the sales of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to The Independent.

The Blues have allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal, just a year after signing him for £97.5 million. Defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have also left the club on free transfers.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The full-back duo are the subject of transfer interest from La Liga giants Barcelona this summer.

It appears more players could soon be on their way out of the London club. Chelsea would listen to offers for attacking trio Werner, Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to the aforementioned source.

Ziyech has been the subject of serious transfer interest from Serie A champions AC Milan. However, there is a huge difference in the two clubs' valuations of the player if the report is to be believed.

There have been suggestions that the Blues could use Werner in a swap deal to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. However, it is unclear whether the Bianconeri are interested in such a transfer.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a move to Newcastle United ahead of the 2022-23 season. It remains to be seen if the Magpies intend to step up their interest in the 21-year-old.

How have Werner, Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi fared for Chelsea?

The Blues triggered a £45 million release clause in Werner's contract with RB Leipzig to sign him in 2020. However, the move has not gone according to plans for both parties.

Werner has so far made 89 appearances across all competitions for the London giants. While he has scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in the process, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Thomas Tuchel.

Ziyech joined Chelsea in the same summer as Werner, arriving from Ajax for £33.3 million. The Morocco international has netted 14 goals and registered 10 assists in 83 matches in all competitions so far.

Hudson-Odoi, has been on the Blues' books since 2007, made his senior debut for the club in 2018. He has since made 126 appearances for them, finding the back of the net 16 times and setting up 22 goals for his teammates.

