Chelsea willing to offer €100m to sign Manchester City target - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer AC Milan €100 million to beat Manchester City to the signing of forward Rafael Leao. The Rossoneri have grown tired of the Portuguese attacker not putting pen to paper on a new deal at the San Siro. His contract expires in 2024.

The Blues are interested in Leao, 23, and he could be on the move in the summer transfer window. According to Fichajes, the Premier League giants are willing to spend €100 million on the pacey frontman. This fee is the minimum required by Milan to part with the player.

Leao has scored nine goals and provided as many assists in 31 appearances across competitions. He impressed for Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring once in four games.

Chelsea have struggled for goals all season, managing just 23 in the league and sitting in tenth place. The Blues have undergone a rebuild under Graham Potter, and Leao looks to be an option to freshen up their stagnating attack.

However, if they're to sign Leao, they will have to beat Manchester City to his signature. The reigning Premier League champions are reportedly monitoring the forward's situation.

Erling Haaland has been a massive hit for the Citzyzens since arriving from Borussia Dortmund, scoring 32 goals in 31 games. However, the goalscoring burden is largely falling on the Norweigan. Leao would help contribute more goals and add versatility to Pep Guardiola's frontline.

Manchester City set to reward former Chelsea target Nathan Ake with new contract

Ake is set to be handed a long-term deal.

Chelsea were linked with a move for Manchester City defender Ake last summer. However, the Citzyens' £50 million (€56.3 million) valuation of the Dutchman threw the Blues off. He commented on the failed transfer:

"I was very happy at Man City last season as well. It's football; rumours go like this. You stay, and suddenly you play first game. The only thing I want now is to keep improving, doing well."

Nathan Aké @NathanAke @ManCity Great fight from the team to pickup the 3 points at the Emirates! Let’s keep it going Great fight from the team to pickup the 3 points at the Emirates! Let’s keep it going🔥💙 @ManCity https://t.co/6a2TzqX7B5

Ake has been superb for Guardiola's side this season. He has featured 26 times across competitions, scoring two goals and helping the team keep nine clean sheets. His impressive form and hunger despite a lack of game time has persuaded Manchester City to offer him a new deal, per The Daily Star.

The former Chelsea youngster is set to be offered a pay rise from £80,000 (€90,120) to £120,000 (€135,176) per week. He joined the reigning champions from Bournemouth in 2020 for €45.3 million and has made 66 appearances since then.

