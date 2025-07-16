Chelsea willing to use Renato Veiga to sign Bayern Munich star in swap deal - Reports

Chelsea are willing to offer Renato Veiga in a swap deal for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, according to Tuttomercatoweb.com. The Blues only signed the versatile Portuguese defender from Basel in the summer of 2024, but it looks like his time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end.

Veiga spent the second half of last season on loan to Juventus, where he operated as a centerback. The 21-year-old was quite impressive for the Serie A giants, and wants to continue playing in that position.

However, the London giants cannot assure him of such an arrangement at Stamford Bridge and are now ready to let him go. Chelsea have apparently identified Kim as Veiga's replacement.

The South Korean defender joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and helped the club win the Bundesliga in the 2024-25 campaign. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have had their eyes on the 28-year-old for a while, and reportedly contacted his entourage in April this year. The London giants have stepped up their efforts now and are ready to offer Veiga in exchange for Kim.

Chelsea also have Trevoh Chalobah, who was a key component in their FIFA Club World Cup triumph this summer, in their roster,. However, the Blues apparently want Kim to marshal their backline next season. The South Korean is under contract with Bayern Munich until 2028.

Are Chelsea eyeing a move for Ajax's Jorrel Hato?

Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have initiated talks to sign Ajax's Jorrel Hato this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Dutch defender has been quite impressive for the Eredivisie side in recent times, and apparently has admirers at Liverpool as well.

The Blues are looking for a new left sided defender this summer, with Ben Chilwell and Renato Veiga staring at uncertain futures. The London giants are apparently impressed by Hato's versatility.

The 19-year-old is equally adept at playing at centerback or left-back. Chelsea are looking to add more cover for Marc Cucurella and Hato could help fill the role as well.

The Dutchman is under contract with Ajax until 2028, and the Dutch giants reportedly want €60m to let him go. However, it is believed that a €40m offer could be enough to secure his signature. Hato scored three goals and setting up six more last season for Ajax from 50 appearances across competitions, operating mostly in the left-back position.

