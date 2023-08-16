Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech fails medical at Galatasaray - Reports

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has reportedly failed a medical ahead of his proposed move to Galatasaray.

TheEuropeanLad claims on Twitter that Wilfried Genee revealed on Dutch TV that Ziyech had failed his medical. The Blues had agreed on a deal with the Turkish outfit to sell the attacker.

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult spell at Chelsea where he has been unable to cement a consistent starting role. He featured just 24 times across competitions last season, providing three assists.

The Morocco international joined the west Londoners from Ajax in 2020 and was regarded as one of Europe's brightest attacking talents. However, he has struggled to replicate his form at Ajax during his three years at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech was already close to leaving Chelsea earlier this summer when he was headed towards Saudi giants Al Nassr. Yet, that transfer fell through and he returned to Mauricio Pochettino's squad for pre-season.

The same occurred in January when the Blues winger was the subject of a loan proposal from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. He was on the verge of joining the Parisians but a lack of paperwork being submitted from the west Londoners' side scuppered the move.

Ziyech has seemed eager to depart Stamford Bridge to reignite his stagnating club career. He impressed on the international stage with Morocco last winter, bagging one goal and one assist as the African nation finished fourth.

Chelsea attacker Ziyech didn't fail a medical at Al Nassr

Al Nassr withdrew their offer for Ziyech.

It was widely reported during Ziyech's proposed move to Al Nassr earlier this summer that he had failed a medical. However, GOAL later revealed that the player's representatives informed them that wasn't the reason the Saudi giants took their offer off the table.

According to those sources, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Alami tried to decrease the wages on offer to Ziyech. Thus, the Moroccan ruled out a move to Mrsool Park and his stance was to remain in Europe.

Ziyech downplayed suggestions that he had failed his medical with a post on his Instagram story. He captioned it:

"Knee problems right?"

Al Nassr did dip back into the transfer market and lured Liverpool legend Sadio Mane to the Middle East from Bayern Munich. The Senegalese winger cost €30 million and he already has one goal in five games.

It remains unclear why the Saudi giants were looking to decrease their wage offer to Ziyech. However, it's clear that his days as a Chelsea player are reaching their endpoint.