Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech wanted by Premier League club in surprise loan deal: Reports

Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech has emerged as a surprise loan target for Premier League club Everton this month, according to Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail.

Ziyech swapped Dutch giants Ajax for Chelsea in a €40 million deal in the summer of 2020. However, the move to Stamford Bridge has not gone according to plan for the attacker so far as he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

The Morocco international has a contract with the Blues until 2025, but there are doubts about his future. There have been claims that he is among a host of players who could be offloaded at the end of the season.

Ziyech, though, seemingly has options to secure a move away from the London giants during the ongoing winter transfer window. According to the aforementioned source, he has emerged as a shock target for Everton.

The Toffees are among the clubs interested in acquiring the 29-year-old's services on loan. The Merseyside outfit could sign him on a temporary deal before making the move permanent later.

It is worth noting that Everton are currently managed by Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. The English tactician's connection with the Blues could help him lure Ziyech to Goodison Park this month.

While Graham Potter's side are seemingly prepared to sell the Moroccan, it remains to be seen if they are ready to sanction a move this month. It is also unclear whether they are open to a loan deal for the player.

Everton face the risk of suffering relegation as they currently sit 19th in the Premier League table. They are two points below 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have played a match less.

Lampard is thus hopeful of strengthening his squad this month as he looks to steer the Toffees clear of the relegation zone. The Goodison Park outfit have reportedly lined up a deal to sign Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma on loan and could now turn their attention towards Ziyech.

Everton are not the only club interested in Chelsea's Ziyech

Ziyech has been restricted to just 424 minutes of Premier League action so far this season. However, having impressed for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he will not be short of options should he choose to leave Chelsea.

Everton are just one of the few clubs interested in signing the former Ajax star this month if Mokbel is to be believed. There have been suggestions that AS Roma have made contact with his agent to discuss a potential transfer.

