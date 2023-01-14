Seven Chelsea first-team players facing uncertain futures with Graham Potter planning clear-out - Reports

Seven Chelsea stars are facing uncertain futures at the club as the Blues prepare to get rid of underperforming players this year, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Sitting 10th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 18 matches, Chelsea have had a disastrous 2022-23 season so far. The decision to replace Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter in September has also not worked out for them.

The Blues have won only eight of their 19 matches under Potter, who is now under immense pressure to turn things around. The club's hierarchy, though, are prepared to back the English tactician as he looks to get the team out of their slump.

According to the aforementioned source, Chelsea are not considering pulling the plug on Potter as things stand. However, that is not the case for a host of underperforming players in the squad.

At least seven first-team stars face uncertain futures at Stamford Bridge as the Blues plan a squad clear-out, as per the report. The club are prepared to get rid of those players if results and displays do not improve.

The London giants signed Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial sum of £72 million in 2020. However, having failed to justify his price tag so far, the German could be among those to be sold in the near future.

Christian Pulisic is another player Chelsea signed for a hefty sum from the Bundesliga, paying Borussia Dortmund £57.6 million in 2019. The 24-year-old, though, could also be shown the door by the club.

Hakim Ziyech, who joined the English club from Ajax for £33.3 million in 2020, has been available for transfer for a while. Despite his heroics with Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, his situation at Stamford Bridge has not changed.

Cesar Azpilicueta snubbed interest from Barcelona to sign a new two-year deal with the club last summer. However, Potter's side are reportedly open to parting ways with him at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has his contract with the Premier League side expiring this summer. It appears he will leave the club on a free transfer ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Two summer signings could also leave Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly, who was signed for around £33 million last summer, could reportedly also be a part of the exodus. Chelsea could look to recoup a significant amount of money they paid for his signature if they receive an offer from Italy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another player who joined the west London-based club last summer. He could soon be on his way out, though, with Barcelona interested in re-signing him.

