Serie A side make contact to sign Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech: Reports

Serie A club AS Roma have touched base with Hakim Ziyech's agent over a potential move for the Chelsea attacker, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Ziyech has been on Chelsea's books since joining them from Dutch club Ajax €40 million in 2020. However, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the London giants.

There are thus doubts about the Morocco international's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. According to reports, he is one of seven players who the Blues could offload at the end of the season.

Ziyech was notably linked with a move to Italian top-flight club AC Milan ahead of the 2022-23 season. It has now emerged that another Serie A outfit have entered the mix to acquire his services.

According to the aforementioned source, Roma have contacted Ziyech's agent to enquire about his availability. They are said to have discussed a potential transfer for the 29-year-old.

The Giallorossi have explored a move for Ziyech amidst Nicolo Zaniolo's future at the club. It now remains to be seen if they will step up their interest in the former Ajax attacking midfielder.

Roma's potential move for Ziyech is tipped to depend on whether Zaniolo leaves the club. The Italian is reportedly of interest to Tottenham Hotspur, but a transfer is not imminent as things stand.

As per the report, the attacker could also prove to be an unattainable target for Jose Mourinho's side. They might not be able to afford the €6.5 million a year wages he currently earns at Chelsea.

How has Ziyech fared for Chelsea?

Ziyech has played a total of 98 matches across all competitions for Chelsea so far. It is worth noting that only 10 of those appearances have come in the Premier League this season.

The Moroccan found the back of the net 14 times and provided 11 assists for his teammates in those games. He has contributed just one assist in all competitions so far this term.

While Ziyech has struggled for Chelsea, he notably impressed for the Moroccan national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He featured in each of the Atlas Lions' seven matches in the tournament, scoring a goal and providing an assist in the process.

The attacker notably helped Morocco finish fourth in the World Cup to the surprise of many. He could now seek a move away from Stamford Bridge in a bid to get his club career back on track.

