Cristiano Ronaldo inches closer to Juventus exit as Jorge Mendes begins negotiations - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly inching closer to leaving Juventus as his agent Jorge Mendes flies to Italy to discuss his client's future with the Old Lady.

Ronaldo's future at Juventus has been the subject of much debate this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was unhappy at Juventus after they surrendered their Serie A domination to Inter Milan and only narrowly managed qualification for the 2021-22 Champions League.

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via MARCA), Jorge Mendes is set to fly to Milan in the coming days to discuss his future with the Juventus hierarchy.

It looks all but certain that Ronaldo will leave Juventus this summer. The 36-year-old is currently focused on Portugal's Euro 2020 campaign as they try and defend their title.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 young players who could become household names after the tournament

His time in Italy looks to be ending 😳https://t.co/9AuYEZRjCZ — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) June 24, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo moves closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain

As things stand, Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are the favorites to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. According to the Sun, the Parisians want to sign the Portuguese superstar as a replacement for forward Kylian Mbappe, who is rumored to be leaving PSG this summer.

Both Mbappe and Ronaldo's contracts expire in the summer of 2022. This means this summer is a make-or-break time for their respective clubs to tie their stars to a new contract. If they fail to do so, both clubs risk losing Mbappe and Ronaldo for free.

Apart from Ronaldo, Paris Saint-Germain are also inching closer to signing Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after netting against France in their Euro 2020 Group F clash. (Photo by Tibor Illyes - Pool/Getty Images)

Apart from PSG, both Cristiano Ronaldo's former clubs Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the 36-year-old forward. However, a return to either of the clubs presently looks highly unlikely.

Juventus have no intentions of losing their prized asset. However, the Old Lady will not be too disappointed if Ronaldo eventually leaves the Allianz Stadium this summer. The Portuguese is currently earning €60 million per year. Juventus will have a large chunk of their wage bill saved if Ronaldo leaves the club. The Old Lady have been linked with Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann as a potential Ronaldo replacement.

Info @DiMarzio : Jorge Mendes will meet with Juventus management in the next few days to discuss about Cristiano Ronaldo future. 🇵🇹⚫ #JFC — Max Statman 🇮🇹 (@emaxstatman) June 20, 2021

Also read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Anantaajith Ra