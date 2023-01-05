Cristiano Ronaldo could re-unite with ex-Juventus teammate at Al-Nassr: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for an awkward reunion with his former Juventus teammate Juan Cuadrado. Al Nassr are reportedly keen on signing the Columbian midfielder to bolster their squad.

As per a report in AS, the Saudi Arabian outfit are ready to offer a lucrative contract to Cuadrado to get him in the summer.

The Columbian, who is in the final six months of his contract, is free to talk to clubs and sign a pre-contract.

Juventus have reportedly shown no interest in keeping the former Chelsea player at the club and are open to letting him leave for free. Inter Milan are keen on signing him but are yet to agree on a deal with the Columbian.

What happened between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juan Cuadrado were involved in a heated exchange during the 2021 Champions League clash with FC Porto.

The Italian side were 1-0 [3-1 agg] down at home to the Portuguese side when the incident took place inside the dressing room.

The forward was furious with his teammates for not working hard enough and fired shots at them. He claimed that they were not playing well and had done nothing in the first 45 minutes.

Cuadrado was quick to calm the Portuguese star, but the former Real Madrid star was livid. He kept going and claimed they played like sh*t, and that saw the Columbian make a sneaky comment.

las imágenes corresponden al documental Juventus All or Nothing La discusión que tuvieron Cristiano Ronaldo y Juan Guillermo Cuadrado cuando fueron compañeros en la Juventuslas imágenes corresponden al documental Juventus All or Nothing La discusión que tuvieron Cristiano Ronaldo y Juan Guillermo Cuadrado cuando fueron compañeros en la Juventus 😲🎥 las imágenes corresponden al documental Juventus All or Nothing https://t.co/boPd4JHaLK

He replied with a 'You must be an example for everyone,' and Ronaldo admitted that he was at fault too.

Juventus went on to lose the tie 3-2 on aggregate and were eliminated. Things were not always heated between the two, as the defender had good things to say about the forward upon his arrival. He was quoted by Football Italia saying:

"He [Cristiano Ronaldo] is a great professional. You can only learn by working with him. He is a model for what he does in every game and every training session. I didn't believe he could have joined Juventus.

"Now I am happy he is part of the team. I used to wear the No. 7 before he arrived, but I gave it to him without any problem. Playing is what matters. It's better to give than to receive."

During his stint with Juventus, Ronaldo scored 101 goals in 134 games and helped his side win all three domestic titles.

