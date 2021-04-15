PSG interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo as Juventus look to free up funds - Reports

According to Spanish publication AS, Juventus are looking to offload Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and Paris Saint-Germain are front-runners to land the Portuguese's signature.

Juventus signed Ronaldo in 2018 and the 36-year-old has gone on to become one of the biggest commercial draws in the Serie A. Ronaldo has more than held his own in Turin, scoring 97 goals in 126 appearances. He also played a starring role in the Bianconeri's back-to-back Scudetto wins.

However, the Old Lady are dealing with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. AS reports that if they are able to recover the 87 million Cristiano Ronaldo will cost them next season - 30 million as his salary and the balance in amortization - they are willing to part ways with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Juventus will reportedly accept a bid anywhere in the 25 million range to free up funds to reinvest in their squad. The Bianconeri run the risk of losing the Portuguese striker for free next year after his contract at the club expires.

Reports suggest that PSG are the front-runners to sign Ronaldo and a trade could also be on the cards, with Juventus interested in bringing Mauro Icardi and Moise Kean to Turin. Ronaldo has also been heavily linked with a move back to Real Madrid. However, there has been no official contact from either club.

I'm not impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's attitude towards Juventus teammates: Luca Toni

Cristiano Ronaldo turned heads following Juventus' 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday. The Portuguese appeared to be visibly frustrated about not getting on the scoresheet.

Former Juventus striker Luca Toni spoke about the incident and stated that he was not impressed by Ronaldo's attitude.

"He’s very important for Juventus," said Toni. "He’s the leading goalscorer, he scored a lot. But I’m not impressed by some of his attitude towards the group."

"I think back to when I was playing. I was very selfish and if I didn’t score, I still remained on the pitch to celebrate anyway. I endured the disappointment," added Toni.

Ronaldo has emerged as a vital player in Andrea Pirlo's side this season, having already netted 32 times in all competitions. However, his attitude towards the rest of the squad and his 'selfishness' has been criticised.