Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United switch - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has informed his agent Jorge Mendes that he is open to rejoining Manchester United this summer. According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, both parties are now working towards making the deal possible.

Earlier, it looked all but certain that Cristiano Ronaldo would join Manchester City before the end of the summer transfer window. However, the Premier League champions pulled out of the race, giving Manchester United a clear path to re-sign their club icon.

According to the aforementioned source, Manchester United are now negotiating a contract with Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes. The Red Devils are willing to offer a two-year deal to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, until the summer of 2023.

With Manchester City completely out of the equation, Manchester United are now extremely confident that they can land Cristiano Ronaldo before the transfer window slams shut. The Premier League giants are now working towards preparing an official contract proposal for the mercurial forward.

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of Manchester United's modern day greats. The Portuguese superstar joined the club back in 2003 and scored 118 goals for the club before his departure to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. Cristiano Ronaldo also helped Manchester United win three Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea.

Manchester United were always in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the Red Devils were always in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo and would be happy to see him return to Old Trafford. Solskjaer said:

“Cristiano Ronaldo? We've always had a good communication. Bruno has been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we are here."

This could be the biggest transfer window in Manchester United's history. The Red Devils have already made huge strides by signing the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo would be the icing on the cake as far as Manchester United are concerned and could genuinely make them title contenders.

