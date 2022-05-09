David Ornstein provides major update on Manchester United star Paul Pogba's links to Manchester City - Reports

Renowned journalist David Ornstein (via UtdDistrict) has claimed that Manchester United star Paul Pogba received a 'flattering' offer from crosstown rivals Manchester City. It has been reported that the Frenchman, who will be out of contract in the summer, has turned down City’s offer, but not before thoroughly contemplating it.

United signed Pogba back from Juventus for a whopping €105 million in the summer of 2016. The midfielder's performances have since been a bit of a hit-and-miss, swinging between poor and world-class. The player, who is also one of the highest-paid individuals at Old Trafford, has also dealt with various injuries, forcing him to miss many matches.

With his contract running out in just over a month, speculation surrounding his future is at an all-time high. An extension at United doesn’t seem to be an option, but according to Ornstein (via UtdDistrict), he had a proposition to remain in the city. As per the Athletic correspondent, Pogba received a generous offer from the reigning English champions, but the player’s representative’s turned it down.

UtdDistrict 🇺🇦 @UtdDistrict 🗞 Paul Pogba to Manchester City is not going to happen - he has opted against joining City, instead favouring the whole package offered by another club. [ @David_Ornstein 🗞 Paul Pogba to Manchester City is not going to happen - he has opted against joining City, instead favouring the whole package offered by another club. [@David_Ornstein]

According to the player’s entourage, the former Juventus player’s future remains entangled with a different club. Additionally, as per Ornstein (via UtdDistrict), three clubs are currently believed to be linked with the player. Serie A giants Juventus, Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid are the three powerhouses in the running for the central midfielder’s services. A final decision regarding Pogba's future is yet to be made.

Manchester City bounce back while Manchester United succumb to embarrassing defeat

Last Wednesday (May 4), Manchester City endured a gut-wrenching defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg. The loss saw them get knocked out, prolonging City’s hunt for their maiden Champions League success.

Much to the supporters' delight, Pep Guardiola kept his team from being severely impacted by the defeat, making sure their Premier League quest wasn’t hampered.

On Sunday (8 May), the Citizens were back to their devastating best in the league, securing an emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle United. Their win, combined with Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (7 May), saw City open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.

SPORTbible @sportbible Jose Mourinho: 🗣️ "If I tell you, for example, that I consider one of the best jobs of my career was to finish second with Manchester United in the Premier League, you will say, 'this guy is crazy.' I keep saying this because people don't know what is going on behind the scenes." Jose Mourinho: 🗣️ "If I tell you, for example, that I consider one of the best jobs of my career was to finish second with Manchester United in the Premier League, you will say, 'this guy is crazy.' I keep saying this because people don't know what is going on behind the scenes." https://t.co/Hlq8q9LL7l

While Manchester City flew high, Manchester United were subjected to an embarrassment at Brighton & Hove Albion. In their penultimate match of the season, United were subjected to a 4-0 defeat, marking their third loss in five Premier League matches.

Disgruntled away fans let their feelings be known with loud boos and jeers throughout the match. It was another black day in the history of the 20-time English champions.

Also Read: "We have never been a club that airs its dirty laundry" - Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Edited by Samya Majumdar