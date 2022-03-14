Diego Simeone an option to replace Mauricio Pochettino as PSG manager: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly added Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone to the list of potential candidates to replace current manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino's days at the Parc des Princes look numbered following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League last Wednesday at the hands of Real Madrid.

L'Equipe (via Fichajes) reports that the list of Pochettino's potential replacements is growing and that Atletico Madrid's Simeone is the favorite. However, the Argentinian manager is tied to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium until 2024. Hence, PSG will have to fork out a pretty sum to lure him to the club.

But Simeone himself may feel a change of scenery is necessary at this stage in his managerial career. During his time in charge of Atleti, he has encountered criticism over his playing style.

None more so than this season where. Having won the La Liga title last season, the side are now fighting for Champions League qualification, currently sitting fourth.

The Spaniard also has a second leg encounter against Manchester United to conclude in the R16 in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

PSG have been eyeing a long-awaited UCL trophy ever since their Qatari takeover back in 2011. They may feel that Simeone is the man to deliver them the title, being one of the best technicians in world football.

Would Diego Simeone suit PSG?

The Argentine manager is highly admired

To say that Simeone has had success at Atletico Madrid is an understatement.

The 51-year-old took over way back in 2011 and has transformed Colchoneros into one of Europe's top contenders during his time in charge.

Under his tutelage, the Spanish side have won La Liga twice. They have usurped the duopoly of Barcelona and Real Madrid on numerous occasions.

But similarly to PSG, a UEFA Champions League title win has evaded the former Inter Milan player. He has taken Atleti to two UCL finals and on both appearances his side have come undone by losing to Real Madrid.

But making it to the two finals itself is an achievement given the financial indifference the club has in comparison to some of the top European heavyweights.

Simeone can be accredited with the huge rebuild and the success they have had in the transfer market over the years.

Names such as Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa and Radamel Falcao all flourished at the Wanda Metropolitano under Simeone.

But there will always be criticism over Simeone's pragmatic approach. The side are often set up in a 4-4-2 system and look to take up space with an emphasis on defense. It cannot be argued, however, that Simeone gets results.

Should PSG target the aggressive coach they may just finally be appointing a manager that will not let egos affect the side's progression.

