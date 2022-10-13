Discontent rises in PSG about behaviour of Kylian Mbappe after club member reveals France superstar has 'been like that since the start of the season' - Reports 

A member of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has detailed Kylian Mbappe's behavior amidst speculation over his situation at the Parc des Princes, as per L'Equipe.

Much has been made of Mbappe's demeanor this season as the Frenchman has seemingly clashed with Parisian teammates regularly.

Reports claim that the forward is eager to depart PSG in January due to a broken relationship with the club.

One Parisian member, who has not been named, gave details on the striker's behavior behind the scenes at the Parc des Princes, saying:

"One day, he arrives at Camp des Loges, all smiles, jokes and greets everyone, and the next day, he arrives without a word , don't look at anyone. And it's been like that since the start of the season."

Problems for the Frenchman have been rumbling both on-and-off the pitch as he has had several altercations with teammates, most notably Neymar.

The Brazilian clashed with Mbappe when the latter wanted to take a penalty in the side's 5-2 win over Montpellier in August.

The French striker had missed a spot kick earlier on in the game but demanded to take another that PSG had been awarded, to which Neymar rejected his proposal.

This seemed to draw the ire of the Frenchman, who trudged around the pitch in the aftermath of the encounter between the duo.

Many are criticizing the Frenchman for what is perceived as letting his ego go out of control.

He was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid earlier this year before signing a three-year contract with PSG in May with his prior deal expiring.

However, it seems as if the forward wants to cut that deal short just five months into the agreement.

The Parisian striker has managed 12 goals in 13 appearances across competitions this season.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes somebody needs to tell PSG's Mbappe no

Carragher believes the forward has too much ego

Carragher was part of CBS Sports Golazo's coverage of PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica on October 11 when reports circulated over Mbappe's wishes to leave.

During his analysis of the situation, the former Liverpool centre-back claimed that the striker had never heard a 'no' in his life and that it has become problematic.

He said:

"The thing with Mbappe is, I think we all love him as a player, he’s amazing but there is too much ego, power for a 23-year-old player - who is one of the best players in the world - but he is a young player, and I think someone needs to just tell him ‘no’."

