Dusan Vlahovic's wage demands to join Arsenal in January revealed: Reports

Dusan Vlahovic is currently one of the hottest properties in football right now and a host of clubs including Arsenal are trying to sign him. As per the latest reports from the Daily Star, the Serbian forward's wage demands to join a new club have been revealed. It will certainly raise some eyebrows.

According to the Daily Star, Dusan Vlahovic's wage demands are reported to be around a staggering £200,000-a-week after tax.

Even before the start of the season, a host of clubs were interested in signing Vlahovic. However, the price tag of £70 million that Florentina put on him was too much which put off many suitors.

The january transfer window is around the corner and rumors linking Vlahovic to other clubs having risen again. The Serbian has made it clear that he has no intention of signing a new contract with Fiorentina which has put the club in crisis mode. With just one and a half years left on the Serbian's contract, Florentina have eased a bit with their price tag on Vlahovic.

There has been strong interest from many Premier League clubs in signing Vlahovic. The likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are some of the top clubs interested in signing Vlahovic.

The Sun - Chelsea @SunChelsea Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Dusan Vlahovic could price himself out of move as striker ‘demands £200k-a-week’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal and Chelsea transfer target Dusan Vlahovic could price himself out of move as striker ‘demands £200k-a-week’ thesun.co.uk/sport/football…

However Manchester City have made it clear that the club haven't thought about signing a forward in the upcoming transfer window.

This opens a great possibility for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham to spend money and bring in the Serbian star. However, experts are a bit concerned that the wage demand set by Vlahovic is too high as it could wreck the wage structures of the linked clubs.

Arsenal set to swoop in for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho

After signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City, Barcelona need to let go of some players before registering the Spaniard. The Blaugrana are now looking to clear some deadwood from their squad and Philippe Coutinho is among them.

La Senyera @LaSenyera ❗️| The Arsenal board has given the green light to attempt to sign Coutinho. Arteta would love to have him in the team. [ @sport ❗️| The Arsenal board has given the green light to attempt to sign Coutinho. Arteta would love to have him in the team. [@sport] https://t.co/8Xw59YWJCJ

Also Read Article Continues below

As per the latest report from SPORT, Arsenal are willing to sign the Brazilian midfielder in the upcoming transfer window. Mikel Arteta has approved the transfer and Arsenal could end up bringing in Coutinho for a loan deal.

Edited by Aditya Singh