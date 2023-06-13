Eddie Howe pushing Newcastle United to sign Chelsea target - Reports

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe is reportedly a huge admirer of James Maddison amid links with Chelsea.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Maddison is on Newcastle's radar as Howe looks to bolster his squad ahead of a UEFA Champions League campaign. Romano told CaughtOffside:

“Newcastle have had Maddison on their list since last summer; he’s a top target. Eddie Howe loves him. Tottenham are also interested and well informed on the deal. The race remains open, but things will move soon. He will 100% leave Leicester.”

Maddison is set to leave recently relegated Leicester City, and a host of Premier League clubs are showing interest. The English midfielder scored ten goals and provided nine assists in 32 games across competitions despite the Foxes' dismal showing.

Journalist Simon Phillips has reported that Chelsea have placed Maddison on their shortlist for the summer transfer window. The west Londoners will look to bounce back from a calamitous campaign that saw them finish a lowly 12th in the league.

The Blues may look to replace Mason Mount, with speculation growing over his future. The English midfielder is being heavily linked with a Manchester United move.

However, Newcastle are seemingly leading the race for the 26-year-old amid Howe's admiration of the creative midfielder. The Magpies saw a £40 million bid for Maddison rejected last summer, but their interest hasn't subsided.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was interested in Newcastle target Maddison in 2016

Maddison caught Pochettino's eye earlier on in his career.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly held an interest in Maddison in 2016 when the latter was 19 and playing for Coventry City in EFL League One. The Argentine coach was at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur at the time.

Maddison was just starting his career and was impressing for the Sky Blues. He scored five goals and provided as many assists in 42 games across competitions at Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Independent reported that then-Spurs head of recruitment Paul Mitchell was scouting Maddison. They faced competition from Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Newcastle at the time.

Maddison didn't arrive at Spurs; instead, he joined Norwich City that same year and continued his rise in English football. He then joined Leicester, where he has flourished, making 203 appearances, scoring 55 goals and providing 41 assists.

The attacking midfielder has become a fixture in the England national team, earning two caps. He has been selected by Gareth Southgate for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

