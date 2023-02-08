England international hesitating on transfer decision after rejecting Chelsea and PSG: Reports

Jude Bellingham is reportedly hesitant while picking his new club, but has rejected Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The English midfielder is still a target for Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

As per a report in Sport1, Bellingham is unsure about which club he wants to join next. He has a big decision to make this summer, with Borussia Dortmund making things harder for him by offering a new contract.

Bellingham's contract expires in 2025. The German side want him to remain with them for another season and leave in 2024. However, the midfielder and his advisors believe it is time to take the next step and move on from Signal Iduna Park.

Sport1 claim that a decision is yet to be made as the midfielder is confused about the next club. However, they report that Chelsea and PSG are out of the running.

Chelsea recently signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica anyway.

Bellingham, 19, has been in sensational form for club and country in recent times. He has registered 10 goals and five assists in 25 games for Dortmund this season. The England international also shined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping the Three Lions reach the quarter-finals.

Jude Bellingham urged to reject Chelsea and other Premier League side in favor of Real Madrid

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell has advised Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid in the summer instead of moving to the Premier League. He claimed that Los Blancos are the best club for him to develop and that a move to England could wait.

He told the media last month in Turkey:

"Real Madrid is obviously one of the great historical teams and the way he playing, if he goes in the same direction, he would be perfect for Real Madrid because he is very young."

He added:

"He's way ahead in a lot of things, he just needs the right club and the right manager to guide him in the right direction, that's all, and the right environment, because sometimes you can go to the wrong environment and so you waste your talent for a few years."

Campbell claimed that Real Madrid can provide Bellingham with a good platform to grow and also utilize him properly. He said:

"If he goes to Madrid, he will improve the team, but also the club can keep him in the future. It is a club that knows what to do with young players, to make sure they are going in the right direction and continue to perform."

He added:

"And at Real Madrid, if you're good, you stay a long time. They keep all the really good players and Bellingham is one of the best young players. You just need the right environment to keep your feet on the ground and keep learning."

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly looking for over €100 million to sell their midfielder. However, reports suggest the price could shoot up following Enzo Fernandez's €121 million move to Chelsea in January.

