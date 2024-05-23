Erik ten Hag set to leave Manchester United, 3 replacements identified: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly set to leave this summer. The Red Devils have already started the next manager hunt and have three names shortlisted.

According to a report by Gianluca Di Marzio, Ten Hag will not remain at Manchester United next season. He has claimed that the decision has already been made despite the FA Cup final still to be played.

The Italian journalist has also stated that Kieran McKenna, Roberto de Zerbi and Mauricio Pochettino are the front runners for the job. He added that the club are looking to begin talks soon.

McKenna has impressed at Ipswich Town and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League this season. However, he also has Chelsea chasing him for his signature this summer.

De Zerbi has left Brighton and is available for free this summer. The Italian has been linked with Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli, but is reportedly looking to stay in the Premier League.

Pochettino is the latest manager on the market after he parted ways with Chelsea this week.

Rio Ferdinand claims Erik ten Hag will not be at Manchester United beyond this summer

Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, Rio Ferdinand opined that Erik ten Hag's time at Manchester United was up, and that even beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final wouldn't be enough to save his job. He said:

"The more and more I think about it, win or lose, I don't think Ten Hag will be there come next season. I'm not saying that's what I want, I'm just saying what I believe is going to happen, and I believe that the club are going to look elsewhere I think. I don't think [winning the FA Cup] changes anything in the eyes of INEOS. I've not spoken to anyone there, this is just an assumption, this is what I think."

He added:

"Put injuries aside, the performances of the team have been so bad. Most teams have had injuries, maybe not to the same extent as Man United. I keep saying this, I sound like a broken record: performance level can drop but your style of football should be there to identify. It's not. I don't know what we are. I don't know who we are. Who are we as a team? What are we? We rely [on Bruno Fernandes]. And that would be an alarm bell for me. The moment Bruno came out of the team, the fall-off of that team was a joke. The worst performances I've seen in many, many years against Crystal Palace."

Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter are also said to be in the running for the Manchester United job.