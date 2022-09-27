Erling Haaland has ‘already told’ Liverpool target Jude Bellingham to join Manchester City: Reports

Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland has advised former Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham to snub the likes of Liverpool to join the Cityzens, according to a report.

Liverpool completed their transfer business for the 2022-23 season early in the summer. They signed Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay even before they began their pre-season.

Many believed the Merseyside-based needed to add a top midfielder to their ranks. However, they stood firm on their stance that they do not intend to sign one until the transfer deadline day.

Injury concerns in midfield forced Liverpool to sign Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus hours before the window closed. While they have the option to make the Brazilian's move permanent, they are expected to sign a top midfielder next summer.

The Reds initially decided against signing a midfielder ahead of the 2022-23 season to bring in Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next year. They tried their luck to sign the midfielder in the summer, but the Bundesliga club refused to do business having just lost Haaland to Manchester City.

Liverpool are hopeful that their decision to refuse the urge to spend heavily in midfield this year will bear fruit next summer. They are expected to be at the front of the queue for Bellingham ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

However, there have been suggestions that the England international prefers a move to Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp's side also face competition from the likes of Manchester City for the player.

Providing an update on Bellingham's future, journalist Ben Jacobs revealed that the player does not have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid contrary to claims. He also disclosed that Haaland has had conversations with the midfielder about joining Manchester City. He wrote on Twitter:

"I'm told Bellingham has not 'picked' Real just yet. He's keeping his options open. Definitely a move that's of appeal, but Liverpool and Manchester City still very much involved in an open race. Erling Haaland has already told him to join."

Haaland and Bellingham played 63 games together during their time at Dortmund, combining to score seven goals. It now remains to be seen if the Englishman will be tempted to join the striker at the Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid confident about signing Liverpool target Bellingham

Jacobs also explained that Real Madrid are confident about signing Bellingham next year. Los Blancos believe they can get the midfielder for less than £100 million, according to him.

Meanwhile, Dortmund are hopeful of tying Bellingham, whose current contract runs until 2025, down to a new deal at the club. It remains to be seen if they can convince him to stay amidst interest from the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid.

