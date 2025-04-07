Erling Haaland disappointed with Manchester City; 2 clubs ready to launch move for him if he decides to leave: Reports

Manchester City star Erling Haaland is reportedly unhappy with the performances of his team and could consider a move elsewhere in the summer. This is according to a report from El Nacional, which claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich are chasing the Norway international's signature.

The situation may seem surprising, particularly after the striker recently penned an agreement with the Cityzens that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2034. However, Pep Guardiola and Co. have struggled this season, currently placed fifth in the standings.

This report states that Manchester City securing Champions League football for next season could determine Haaland's future. While the club do not want to sell the player, his wishes could determine whether the two part ways.

As for the options on the table, PSG have been on the hunt for a new number nine, with Goncalo Ramos failing to impress. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are fearful of the fact that Harry Kane could depart in the summer amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Either way, it looks as though Haaland will be the recognized striker if he is to move. He hasn't had the impact of previous years, scoring 30 goals in 40 appearances across competitions this campaign.

Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, the 24-year-old has notched up 120 strikes in 138 outings across competitions. He's won the Premier League twice and the UEFA Champions League once with the Cityzens.

Erling Haaland expected to feature for Manchester City before season's end

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland suffered a hamstring injury in the 2-1 quarter-final FA Cup victory over Bournemouth on March 30. Since then, the Norwegian has been absent for two Premier League matches.

While there are concerns over Haaland's return, Manchester City have confirmed that the striker should make his comeback before the season ends. They said in a statement on March 31 (via the club's official website):

"Assessment remains ongoing to ascertain a full prognosis. The expectation is that Erling will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup."

The only piece of English silverware that Manchester City can contend for this year remains to be the FA Cup. They've got a tricky semi-final lined up against Nottingham Forest on April 27. Nuno Espirito Santo's team are third in the Premier League and five points ahead of the Cityzens.

