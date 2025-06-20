European club keen on signing Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana: Reports

Monaco are offering Andre Onana an escape route from Manchester United, according to L'Equipe. The Cameroonian custodian was brought to Old Trafford from Inter Milan by former manager Erik ten Hag in 2023.

Onana was signed as a replacement for David de Gea, who left as a free agent that summer. The Red Devils reportedly paid the Nerazzurri £47.5m for the 29-year-old, but the player has failed to live up to expectations so far.

A series of high-profile errors has divided opinion about Onana among fans and pundits. The Cameroonian appeared 50 times across competitions this season for Manchester United, conceding 65 goals and registering 11 clean sheets.

The Red Devils are already looking for a new custodian this summer, and have apparently identified Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez as the ideal candidate for the job. The situation has added to speculation regarding Onana's future, and Monaco are now ready to prise him away.

The Ligue 1 club want to upgrade their options between the sticks this summer, and the Cameroonian has been identified as an improvement on Radoslaw Madecki and Philipp Kohn. However, prising Onana away from Old Trafford won't be easy.

The player is under contract until 2028, and Manchester United reportedly want £30m to let him go. The club could be open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy as well. Meanwhile, Monaco also have Djordje Petrovic, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen on their radar for the job.

Is Emiliano Martinez open to joining Manchester United?

Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez is open to a move to Manchester United this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine custodian is expected to leave Aston Villa this summer and is also wanted in the Middle East.

However, Romano states that the 32-year-old wants to stay in Europe. The Red Devils have already held initial discussions with the player's camp.

Meanwhile, speaking to Aceodds.com as cited by GOAL, former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe tipped Martinez to succeed at Old Trafford.

“United have been linked with Emi Martinez and I don’t think there’s a club in the world that wouldn’t take Martinez. I think his attitude and charisma is great and he spreads that to his back four. He’s like Schmeichel. He makes saves he shouldn’t pull off and he’ll earn a team 10-12 points a season,” said Sharpe.

Martinez registered 16 clean sheets from 53 games for Aston Villa this season.

