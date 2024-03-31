European giants’ boss will accept Liverpool’s offer to replace Jurgen Klopp despite Barcelona interest: Reports

Ruben Amorim will reportedly agree to become Jurgen Klopp's replacement at Liverpool which would be a huge blow for Barcelona.

Portuguese newspaper Correio de Manha (via Sport Witness) reports that Amorim is aware of the Reds and Barca's interest in his services. The Sporting CP boss is majorly impressing at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, with his side top of Primeira Liga.

Sporting are also 2-1 up against Benfica on aggregate in the Taca de Portuga semifinals. They have the opportunity to win the double and that's what Amorim wants to achieve before deciding his future.

Amorim has emerged as Liverpool's top candidate to replace Klopp after Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen. The Spaniard was the frontrunner but wants to remain at BayArena for another season.

Expand Tweet

The Portuguese tactician is said to be attracted by the Merseysiders' club profile and their passionate fans. He also admires their investment in training and youth and their attacking brand of football played under Klopp.

Thus, Amorim will find it hard to resist Liverpool if they come calling as expected. He's also on Barcelona's radar but the La Liga giants' financial situation may complicate a potential deal with Sporting.

Reports claim that the Primeira Liga outfit wil demand £12.8 million for Amorim. He has two years left on his contract and arrived at the club in March 2020.

Amorim ended Sporting's 19-year wait for Liga Portugal glory in 2021. He's overseen 142 wins in 203 games and earned plaudits for his exciting attacking philosophy often using a 3-4-3 formation.

Barcelona reportedly aren't interested in rivaling Liverpool for Roberto De Zerbi

Barcelona pull the plug on Roberto De Zerbi chase.

Liverpool's move for Amorim isn't set in stone and they also have other candidates despite Alonso dropping out of the race. They appear to be admirers of Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi.

Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto (via Football Espana) reports that the Reds will hold talks with the Italian coach. The Italian tactician has caught the eye during his reign at Brighton's Amex.

De Zerbi has overseen 37 wins in 79 games since joining the Seagulls in September 2022. He guided them to UEFA Europa League qualification last season.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool won't have to deal with the threat of Barcelona as the Catalan giants have reportedly struck De Zerbi's name off their list. They need to replace Xavi at the end of the season but the Brighton boss' release clause of €14-15 million (£12-13 million) is putting them off.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have held talks with De Zerbi as they look to replace Thomas Tuchel. A massive managerial merry-go-round is set to ensue between some of Europe's top guns.