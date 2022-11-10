European giants interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante on a free transfer: Reports

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in signing Chelsea star N’Golo Kante as a free agent after June 2023, BILD journalist Christian Falk has claimed (via Le10Sport). The Parisians are unlikely to be alone in Kante’s pursuit, however, with La Liga giants Barcelona and Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur also interested in his services.

According to the aforementioned source, PSG sporting director Luis Campos is on the lookout for bargain additions in the midfield. Despite signing Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, and Renato Sanches in the summer, Campos is not fully satisfied with the Parisians’ midfield and is interested in signing the Chelsea man for free.

Barcelona could have room for Kante next summer, Sport Mediaset has recently claimed. It has been reported that the departures of veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets and underperforming star Franck Kessie could pave the way for Kante’s arrival.

As per Relevo, Premier League outfit Tottenham are also in the running for Kante, with their coach Antonio Conte being a big fan of the Chelsea maestro. The Lilywhites could contend firmly for Kante’s services if the Italian requests for him.

Kante, who will sit out the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a hamstring problem, has played 262 games for the Pensioners since joining them in 2016, scoring 13 times. He has won a Champions League trophy, and a Premier League title with them, amongst other honors.

PSG could use Chelsea star N’Golo Kante’s dynamism in the middle of the park

With the likes of Marco Verratti, Vitinha, and Fabian Ruiz in their ranks, PSG do not lack options in the middle of the park. Yet, they still do not have a player who can disrupt play as well as keep the game flowing. Chelsea man Kante has that unique ability to act as an all-powerful midfield lynchpin.

The Frenchman can drop deep to help out the defenders, dictate play, carry the ball through the middle, and physically overpower the opposition when needed. There are very few midfielders in the world who can seamlessly alternate between being an auxiliary forward and a defender, and signing one for free is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Life is more simpler when Ngolo Kante is on the pitch. Life is more simpler when Ngolo Kante is on the pitch. 💙 https://t.co/yMM8TN0Ve7

Considering the former Leicester star manages to keep himself fit, PSG would be wise to add the pocket powerhouse to their ranks when his contract runs out in June.

