European giants join Chelsea in race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who is also being monitored by Chelsea.

The Brazilian midfielder has had a stunning impact at St. James' Park since joining the Magpies from Olympique Lyon in January earlier this year for £37.89 million. He has registered seven goals and three assists in 27 matches across all competitions for the club so far.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most duels won (165)

◉ Most possessions won (154)

◉ Most tackles (70)

◉ Most fouls won (59)

◉= Most shots on target (15)

◉ Most goal involvements (10)

◉= Most goals (7)



What a signing. Bruno Guimarães for Newcastle since he made his Premier League debut:◉ Most duels won (165)◉ Most possessions won (154)◉ Most tackles (70)◉ Most fouls won (59)◉= Most shots on target (15)◉ Most goal involvements (10)◉= Most goals (7)What a signing. Bruno Guimarães for Newcastle since he made his Premier League debut:◉ Most duels won (165)◉ Most possessions won (154)◉ Most tackles (70)◉ Most fouls won (59) ◉= Most shots on target (15)◉ Most goal involvements (10)◉= Most goals (7) What a signing. 😍 https://t.co/rXA71qvuFw

As per the Evening Standard, this has garnered interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea for the Brazilian midfielder.

The Blues are dealing with a complicated situation in midfield with N'Golo Kante and Jorginho both in the final year of their contracts. The former has also become injury prone and the club might look for an upgrade next summer.

As per football.london, the west London side were linked with Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer. However, Los Blancos signed him from AS Monaco for €80 million.

Chelsea did sign Denis Zakaria on loan from Juventus but he is yet to make an appearance for the club.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, sold Casemiro to Manchester United in the summer for £63.59 million. With Luka Modric now 37 and Toni Kroos 32, they are looking for potential replacements in the summer.

Though the Spanish side have Eduardo Camavinga, Tchouameni and Federico Valverde, an experienced campaigner like Guimaraes could be a great signing.

The Brazilian midfielder has registered two goals and two assists in nine Premier League games this season, helping his side to fourth place in the table.

Danny Murphy heaps praise on Chelsea target Bruno Guimaraes

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has lauded Guimaraes and urged Newcastle United to offer him a new contract soon.

When told that the Magpies are looking to extend the Brazilian's contract, Murphy told talkSPORT:

"Nail him down. He’s got everything. He’s really really tenacious, he’s clever on the ball in brave areas, he can see a pass and he can score.

"The only thing with him when you look at how you’re going to set up is whether you play him in the deeper role to get you playing, or do you let him have more licence because he can score a goal."

Murphy added:

“It’s a great dilemma to have, but he has been their No. 1 signing. There have been other good performances and good signings, but he has been their main man.”

Chelsea will be hoping that Guimaraes is ready to wait for better offers next summer. Otherwise, they might have to pay a big sum if he signs a new contract with Newcastle. His current contract expires in 2026.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him. Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month.Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him. Newcastle plans for Bruno Guimarães remain very clear and won't change: the club wants to offer him a new long term contract with salary improved, as reported last month. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Many top clubs are interested in signing Bruno in 2023 but Newcastle want to keep him. https://t.co/A93Ly0Tgju

Poll : 0 votes