European giants have made a €5m-a-year offer to Barcelona and Chelsea free agent target - Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly made an offer for Chelsea and Barcelona target Marcus Thuram. The Borussia Mönchengladbach forward's contract runs out in the summer.

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are keen on the Frenchman and are in talks with him. The San Siro side have tabled a €5 million-a-season offer and are waiting for his decision.

Inter FR @InterMilanFRA



~ @GuarroPas L'Inter s'attend à ce que Marcus Thuram choisisse son nouveau club d'ici février. Le club a offert le maximum possible au niveau du salaire. (5m/an) L'Inter s'attend à ce que Marcus Thuram choisisse son nouveau club d'ici février. Le club a offert le maximum possible au niveau du salaire. (5m/an)~ @GuarroPas https://t.co/t3wxFlYeZ8

Chelsea and Barcelona have been linked with the forward, with reports suggesting they could have made a move in the January window. However, things did not materialize and the forward stayed with the German side.

The Blues have reportedly 'moved on' from the forward as they acquired Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in January. The Catalan side are still keen but need to reduce their wage bill before signing any player due to La Liga rules.

Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal are also said to be keeping tabs on the forward.

Punch Drunk Arsenal @PunchDrunkAFC | According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal remain interested in Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram



“Mikel Arteta's side have joined a long list of clubs aiming to secure the French international's s signature.” #COYG #France | According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal remain interested in Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram“Mikel Arteta's side have joined a long list of clubs aiming to secure the French international's s signature.” #AFC 🔴⚪️ | According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal remain interested in Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram 🇫🇷“Mikel Arteta's side have joined a long list of clubs aiming to secure the French international's s signature.” #AFC #COYG #France https://t.co/HHUkf7tbyF

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Marcus Thuram would be a good addition to the Gunners' side. He claims that the Chelsea and Barcelona target is better than Eddie Nketiah and said during an episode of the "Highbury Squad podcast:"

"I think he could be a good addition as someone who can play across the front and someone who can give us a bit of physical presence up there. Although Eddie [Nketiah] has been working on his physique and looks a bit stronger, [Thuram is] somebody who is bigger, stronger, somebody more physical."

He added:

"He will keep defences on their toes, that's for sure. It will be a fair deal because it will be pretty cheap because he has only got six months left on his contract, so it could be a good deal."

Manchester United have also been urged to sign the forward as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Noel Whelan told Football Insider:

"When you let go of someone with a pedigree and personality like Ronaldo, you can't not go out and replace him. They've got to go out and get a player who can come in and counter-act that disappointment."

He added:

"Thuram looks fit, he can do the graft – he fits the bill for Ten Hag. He looked very energetic and talented during the World Cup and for £6 million, you're not exactly taking a gamble if you're a big club like Man United."

