European giants make surprise offer to sign Victor Osimhen amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest - Reports

Juventus have entered the race to sign Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen, according to TEAMtalk. The Nigerian striker is one of the finest in his position in world football at the moment.

Ad

Osimhen powered Napoli to the Serie A title a couple of seasons ago, but things have soured between the two parties since. The 26-year-old was desperate to leave the Italian giants last summer, amid reported interest from the Blues.

The London giants tried to prise him away until late in the transfer window, but failed to get a deal across the line. Much to Chelsea's dismay, Osimhen went on to join Galatasaray on loan.

Ad

Trending

The Nigerian has been on fire so far at Istanbul, registering 28 goals from 32 games. The Blues are keeping a close eye on his situation at the moment, along with Manchester United.

Chelsea are on the hunt for a new No. 9 and could return for Osimhen this summer. The Red Devils, meanwhile, have struggled in front of goal this season, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to impress.

Ruben Amorim wants an established face to lead the line next season. Manchester United have reportedly zeroed in on the Nigerian for the job.

Ad

However, the Premier League duo could face stiff competition from Juventus, who have reportedly made him a priority target this summer. Osimhen reportedly has a €75m release clause in his contract, which expires in 2026, and he is expected to leave Napoli permanently this summer.

Are Chelsea and Manchester United eyeing an Ipswich Town striker?

Liam Delap

Chelsea and Manchester United are among several clubs keeping a close eye on Liam Delap, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The English striker has caught the eye with Ipswich Town this season, registering 12 goals from 33 games across competitions.

Ad

He has been a rare shining light in a disappointing season for the Suffolk County club. Ipswich Town are 18th in the league table after 31 games, 12 points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in 17th.

In his column for GIVEMESPORT, Romano said that the player is likely to move this summer.

"There are several clubs attentive to the situation, from Chelsea as they were already keen in January to Manchester United, who’ve add 4/5 names to the striker list and will also decide based on budget availability. The expectation is for a summer move, for sure," wrote Romano.

Delap is under contract at Portman Road until 2029.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More