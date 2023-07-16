European giants plot move for PSG star this summer - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Hugo Ekitike.

The French forward arrived in Paris last year on a season-long loan from Stade de Reims. The Ligue 1 champions paid the €28 million clause in his contract this summer to make the move permanent.

Ekitike managed just four goals and four assists in 32 games across competitions in his first season with Les Parisiens. According to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo, he is eyed as a potential target by AC Milan for the upcoming season.

Ekitike has four years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes but he could be sold this summer itself. Reports have claimed that PSG are open to including him in a deal for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic.

However, that doesn't mean Juve are interested in having the Frenchman in exchange. Milan's options in the centre-forward fail are underwhelming going into the new season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from professional football while Olivier Giroud is 36 years old and in the final year of his contract. Divock Origi (28) is another first-team option at Stefano Pioli's disposal.

However, the Belgian striker's form hasn't been impressive. He managed just two goals in 36 appearances across competitions in his first season in Italy. PSG, meanwhile, lost Lionel Messi on a free transfer earlier this month.

They have nevertheless signed Marco Asensio as a free agent from Real Madrid to restore some depth in their attack. Kylian Mbappe's potential exit, however, threatens to weaken their frontline to a considerable extent.

What Ekitike has said about feeling the pressure at PSG

PSG are one of the biggest clubs in Europe in the 21st century. Their failure to turn the heavy investment in their squad into a UEFA Champions League trophy further burdens anyone who gets the chance to play for them.

Hugo Ekitike is well aware of the added expectations that come with representing the Ligue 1 giants. The club has a fanbase used to seeing Neymar Jr., Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in action.

Any forward that fills in for them or replaces them in the team automatically have added expectations on their shoulders. Speaking in an interview on Canal Plus (h/t PSGTalk) in December, the young French forward said:

"I know why I came here. Of course, when you arrive at a club like this, there are a lot of expectations. People expect performance and inevitably if it does not come, we ask ourselves questions. I’m in a position where I’m always going to be challenged because I came with a big tag. You have to accept it, it’s not a problem."

Ekitike is yet to play the full 90 minutes for PSG in a league game.