European giants plotting ambitious move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy next summer: Reports

Juventus are plotting an ambitious move for Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, as per Fichajes.

The 30-year-old was the Blues' first-choice shot-stopper under former manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Senegalese made 78 appearances under the German coach, keeping 38 clean sheets.

He was instrumental in the side's Champions League triumph in 2021 and was named UEFA's Goalkeeper of the Year.

However, it has been a difficult time for Mendy under new Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

He has fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order, making 11 appearances across competitions and keeping just one clean sheet.

Juventus have set their sights on Mendy and have long admired the former Stade Rennais goalkeeper.

Officials at the Turin club had earmarked the Senegalese as a potential replacement for Gianluigi Buffon but eventually, bet on Wojciech Szczesny.

However, Szczesny's days as Juventus' first-choice goalkeeper appear to be numbered, and they have identified Mendy as his replacement.

The Chelsea stopper is valued at €25 million by Transfermarkt, and his contract expires in 2025.

However, Mendy is one of two players alongside Mateo Kovacic, who are reportedly considering their futures at Stamford Bridge.

Potter is expected to oversee a rebuild of the squad, putting Mendy's future at the club in doubt.

Chelsea are looking to sign Leicester City midfielder James Maddison

Maddison is being tracked

According to journalist Dean Jones, Chelsea are interested in Leicester's Maddison, who has been in superb form this season.

The English attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

He has long been linked with a move to Newcastle United but it appears the Blues are now also keeping tabs.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that both the Stamford Bridge side and Tottenham Hotspur are setting their sights on the Englishman.

However, he pointed out that both London clubs are not able to guarantee Maddison Champions League football next season amid Newcastle's interest:

"Chelsea are looking at him, neither of those two clubs can categorically guarantee that they’re heading towards Champions League football for sure next season and Newcastle are in a better form position, but again, who knows whether they’re going to get over the line and get Champions League football."

Jones claimed that Maddison would rather wait until the end of the season to decide his future.

He is currently in Qatar with the England national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but is dealing with a knee injury and is yet to appear at the tournament.

