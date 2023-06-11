European giants plotting loan move for 19-year-old Chelsea star - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka ahead of the new season.

According to journalist Gianluca di Marzio (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle), the Blues are open to offloading the midfielder on an initial loan deal with a view to make the move permanent. He arrived in west London last summer for a fee of £20 million from Aston Villa.

Since then, Chukwuemeka has had to struggle for playing time, be it under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter or Frank Lampard. He ended the season with just 345 Premier League minutes to his name.

AC Milan have apparently come to the fore for the Englishman's services and are open to making an offer for a loan deal. It is worth noting that I Rossoneri have also been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

However, as per 90min, the removal of directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara from AC Milan has made the move uncertain. They now seem to be focused on signing Chukwuemeka.

The 19-year-old has a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge that doesn't expire before the summer of 2028. It remains to be seen if either side will be open to putting an obligatory buy-clause in his contract if he signs for AC Milan.

Chukwuemeka, who specializes in the No. 8 role, is yet to reach his prime years. Before his move to the Blues, he spent six years on the Villans' books, making 16 senior appearances across competitions.

Aguero backs Chelsea star to flourish under Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have already confirmed Mauricio Pochettino's appointment as their new head coach.

The Argentine tactician will take charge of the club's pre-season before aiming to help them break into the top four once again. Despite a significant outlay under Todd Boehly, Chelsea only managed a 12th-place finish in the league this term.

They also broke the British transfer record in January, signing Enzo Fernandez for a fee of £106.8 million. The 22-year-old midfielder has now been backed by Sergio Aguero to get even better under his compatriot next season.

The former Barcelona striker told Stake.com, via Metro:

"Poch always empowers his young players, and Enzo is one of those. This was his first season in England and although Chelsea did not perform well, he showed that he is up to the task of this great league. I think that with Pochettino’s hand he will perform even more and better."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina has provided two assists in 22 games across competitions for his new club.

