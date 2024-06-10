European giants seriously considering move to sign Chelsea star Levi Colwill, initial talks held: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly weighing up a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill. The Bundesliga giants are set to strengthen their defense and have the young English centre-back in their sights.

Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern are seriously considering launching a bid for Colwill. He's a long-term target and could be signed as an alternative to Jonathan Tah or alongside the Bayer Leverkusen man.#

Colwill, 21, was a prominent member of Chelsea's defense last season before picking up a toe injury. The one-cap England international appeared 32 times across competitions, helping his side keep eight clean sheets.

Bayern have started initial talks for the English defender who can also play at left-back. The Bavarians appreciate this as they are after a left-footed defender this summer.

Vincent Kompany succeeded Thomas Tuchel in the Allianz Arena dugout earlier this summer. The Belgian coach has seemingly set his sights on Premier League talent, with Colwill a target.

Chelsea are under no pressure to sell Colwill as they tied him down to a long-term deal last summer. The former Brighton & Hove Albion loanee's current deal doesn't expire until 2029. He's deemed a future superstar at Stamford Bridge, so it could take a staggering offer to convince the Blues to part ways.

Liverpool won't be looking to sign Chelsea's Levi Colwill despite long-term interest: Reports

Arne Slot is unlikely to swoop for Levi Colwill.

Liverpool are also long-term admirers of Levi Colwill and were linked with the Englishman last summer. The Reds need to replace Joel Matip, who is leaving when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Colwill doesn't appear to be an option because the Merseysiders feel Chelsea won't be willing to sell. They think that any proposal for the 11-cap England U21 international will be automatically rejected.

English journalist Ben Jacobs delved into Colwill's situation and Liverpool's reluctance to pursue him. He told GIVEMESPORT:

"The Chelsea stance is very much an automatic rejection at this point for summer 2024, and Liverpool know that, so they are not engaging. All of the noise is obviously coming from elsewhere because Liverpool are entirely focused on other targets."

Colwill rose through the Blues' youth ranks before making a loan switch to Brighton in August 2022. He caught the eye for the Seagulls by helping them keep seven clean sheets in 22 games across competitions.

There was speculation over his future last summer with Brighton and Liverpool reportedly looking to sign him permanently. He wanted reassurance about his role with his boyhood club and eventually signed a new six-year deal.