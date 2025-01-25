European giants set sights on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid - Reports

According to journalist Abdellah Boulma, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes if he becomes available this summer. The Brazilian forward's future has been subject to speculation since Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer.

Rodrygo was shifted to the right wing to accommodate the French superstar in Carlo Ancelotti's team. The 24-year-old was quite successful in a more central role with Los Blancos last season, scoring 18 goals and setting up nine more from 52 games.

Despite switching to the right, Rodrygo has managed to impress, registering 10 goals and six assists from 26 games across competitions this season. His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across the continent, including PSG.

The Parisians have yet to properly replace Kylian Mbappe, who left as a free agent last summer to join Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 champions have now identified Rodrygo as an option for the job.

The Brazilian is under contract with Los Blancos until 2028, so he is likely to cost a fair fee. Meanwhile, PSG don't have the best of relationships with their LaLiga counterparts following the Mbappe saga.

However, the French giants are willing to make a move for Rodrygo if Real Madrid put him up for sale at the end of this season. Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool also have their eyes on the player as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah. However, it is believed that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is adamant that the Brazilian won't be sold.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a former academy full-back?

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Alvaro Carreras as an option for the left-back slot. The Spanish full-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu but left in 2020 to join Manchester United.

Carreras joined Benfica from the Red Devils permanently this summer and has been earning rave reviews so far. The 21-year-old has registered three goals and four assists from 30 games across competitions this season, 28 of which have been starts.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and have identified him as an alternative to Alphonso Davies. The Canadian speedster was a target for the LaLiga champions but looks set to sign a new deal with Bayern Munich in the coming days. The development will be a huge disappointment for Real Madrid, who were planning to sign him for free this summer.

