European giants trying to hijack Manchester United's move for Mason Mount - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to capitalize on Manchester United's failure to agree on a fee with Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount.

According to The Guardian, the Bavarians are preparing to enter the bidding war for Mount. They are looking to take advantage of the impasse in negotiations between the Blues and the Red Devils over the 24-year-old.

Chelsea have rejected three offers from Manchester United for Mount thus far. They want £65 million for the England international but United feel this is unjustifiable as he has a year left on his contract.

Mount played under Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge and the German tactician is an admirer. He scored 19 goals and contributed 20 assists in 87 games across competitions while Tuchel was in charge.

However, Mount endured a drop off in form following Tuchel's sacking last September. He managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions in the recent season gone by.

The English international was refusing to extend his contract with Chelsea which expires next year. This led to Manchester United pursuing a deal but they have not been able to agree on a fee.

Bayern look to have now entered the race and there is reportedly a possibility the Blues accept a lower fee from a foreign club. Mount has been at Stamford Bridge since his youth days.

The English midfielder has won the UEFA Champions League (under Tuchel). He has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists in 195 games across competitions. The Englishman was viewed as one of Chelsea's most valuable players until this past campaign.

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United target Diogo Costa

The Blues are weighing up a move for Costa.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Chelsea are looking to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

However, a move for the Portuguese shot-stopper is being delayed due to Edouard Mendy's ongoing transfer to Saudi giants Al Ahli. Costa is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe by the Blues.

The 23-year-old made 41 appearances across competitions this part season, keeping 20 clean sheets. He won the Taca de Portugal with Porto last month with a 2-0 win over Braga.

The Primeira Liga giants value him at €75 million. However, the west London outfit want to pay in three installments to keep their FFP balance in check.

Manchester United have also been reported as potential suitors for the Portugal international. David de Gea is yet to sign off an agreed new deal with the Red Devils.

However, Costa downplayed links to United following the Taca de Portugal win. He said:

“I love Porto, it’s the club of my life. I would give my life for it. My life is resolved with Porto. Manchester United? This is the Internet…”

Chelsea's interest in Costa goes against reports from Sky Sports. They claim that Mauricio Pochettino is trusting in Kepa Arrizabalaga in continuing as the west Londoners' No.1 next season.

However, the Spaniard endured a topsy-turvy past season. He kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games but was guilty of the odd mistake.

