European giants want to sign Chelsea star in the summer transfer window - Reports

Serie A giants Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech in the summer transfer window. The Moroccan has endured a difficult season at Stamford Bridge amid a lack of game time.

Ziyech, 28, has featured 19 times across competitions but only nine times in Graham Potter's starting lineup. He has provided one assist and his season has been a forgettable one.

According to Fichajes, Inter are plotting a move for Ziyech as they are yet to replace Ivan Perisic. The Croatian joined Tottenham Hotspur last summer, leaving Simone Inzaghi light of options on the wing. The Italian coach wants to build a squad capable of winning the Serie A title.

Ziyech has failed to impress during his time at Chelsea. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Ajax in 2020 for €40 million after emerging as one of Europe's most exciting attackers at the time.

However, he has been unable to replicate his form in the Eredivisie for the Blues. The Moroccan has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 102 games. He managed 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 matches for Ajax.

The Chelsea winger was linked with a move to PSG in January. However, reports claim that a proposed move broke down on transfer deadline day, leaving Ziyech upset. It remains to be seen if the Parisians will rival Inter for his signature.

The Nerrazzuri will be helped in their pursuit by the fact that they hold a strong relationship with the west London club. They secured the return of Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro on loan last summer. Meanwhile, Cesare Casadei headed in the opposite direction in a €15 million permanent deal.

Manchester United learn Chelsea's valuation of Mason Mount

Mount could be on the move in the summer.

Manchester United have joined the race for Chelsea attacker Mount as his contract expires in just over a year. He has lacked form this season but wants to be placed among the highest earners at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Guardian, the Red Devils will have to pay £50 million in order to prise him away from the Blues. They are also rivaled by Liverpool for his signature.

Mount has made 32 appearances, scoring three goals and providing six assists. He was part of Chelsea's youth academy before making his debut in 2019. However, the west Londoners seem unwilling to be held to ransom over Mount's wage demands.

Poll : 0 votes