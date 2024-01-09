European giants weigh up move for wantaway ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson: Reports 

Ajax are reportedly among several clubs looking to sign former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who wants to leave Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Eredivisie giants are showing concrete interest in Henderson. The English midfielder is exploring his options having struggled to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson, 33, left Liverpool in the summer to join Al-Ettifaq in a £12 million deal. He reunited with Reds icon Steven Gerrard who coaches the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The England international has made 19 appearances across competitions, posting four assists. His side are struggling, sitting eighth in the Saudi Pro League and without a win in their last eight outings.

Jordan Henderson was heavily criticized for his decision to join Faris Ad-Dahna due to concerns about human rights in Saudi. He strongly supported LGBTQ+ rights while playing in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Ajax are just one of several clubs that have taken an interest in Henderson. John van 't Schip's side have enjoyed a recent turnaround in results under the Dutch coach. His side sits fifth in the Eredivisie and may be looking to add more experience to their squad.

Henderson spent 12 years at Anfield, winning seven major trophies with the Merseysiders. He made 492 appearances, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists.

Liverpool's EPL rivals Newcastle United are also reportedly showing interest in Jordan Henderson

Eddie Howe could be considering a move for Jordan Henderson.

Jordan Henderson could also be given the opportunity to return to the English top flight. He appears to be in the sights of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United.

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards reports that the Magpies have been discussing the veteran midfielder as an option. That potential transfer could cause controversy due to Henderson's ties to their cross-city rivals Sunderland.

Henderson was born in Sunderland and started his career with the Black Cats, making 79 appearances across competitions. He left the Stadium of Light in a reported £20 million deal.

However, the Englishman's failure to adapt to life abroad may see him prioritize a return to his homeland. Newcastle are chasing UEFA Champions League football but have made a worrying start to the campaign.

Howe's men sit ninth in the league, 11 points off the top four after 20 games played. Their hopes of signing Henderson could be boosted by their owners being the Saudi Public Investment Fund.

The PIF also owns Saudi Pro League's top clubs (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli). They certainly have the budget to secure a deal for the former Liverpool captain.