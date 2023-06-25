European giants not working on deal to sign Manchester United target: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Bayern Munich are not currently pursuing a deal for the English attacker.

There were suggestions that Bayern were primed to join the bidding for Mount. The Red Devils have struggled to agree on a fee with the Blues for the English international.

Manchester United have reportedly offered £55 million for Mount which is less than the £65 million Chelsea are demanding. The Blues have rejected three bids from Erik ten Hag's side and they have grown frustrated. The last bid made by the Old Trafford outfit is set to remain on the table but they are considering alternatives.

This appeared to pave the way for the Bundesliga giants to come into the equation. Their boss Thomas Tuchel previously coached Mount at Stamford Bridge and is an admirer.

However, Romano claims that Bayern are not actively working on a deal for the 24-year-old. It seems that Manchester United still have a free run at him despite the impasse in negotiations with Chelsea.

Mount's stance is that he has no plans to sign a new deal with the west London giants. His current contract expires next year which is why Ten Hag's side are finding the £65 million valuation unjustifiable.

The English international has reportedly made it clear he wants to join Manchester United or he will be leaving as a free agent in 2024. He struggled for form at Stamford Bridge this past season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions.

However, Mount enjoyed a superb 2021-22 campaign which saw him net 13 goals and 16 assists in 53 matches across competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League with the Blues in 2021 and is regarded as one of their most creative attackers.

Manchester United suffer blow in pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund will cost a hefty fee this summer.

Manchester United could struggle in their pursuit of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund after learning his valuation.

According to The Daily Mail, the Serie A side have slapped an £86 million price tag on the Danish frontman. He has four years left on his contract and Gian Piero Gasperini's side are under no pressure to sell him.

Hojlund, 20, was in fine form this past season, bagging 10 goals and four assists in 34 matches across competitions. He is one of many European forwards that the Red Devils have been linked with.

However, Atalanta's valuation may be offputting to Manchester United as they also stepped away from pursuing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Spurs are reportedly only going to consider offers over £100 million for the England captain.

Ten Hag does want to sign young players this summer that he can develop. However, the £86 million fee could happen his transfer budget as he looks to strengthen in several positions.

