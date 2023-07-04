Ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey in surprise talks to return to former club on free transfer: Reports

Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey could complete a shock return to boyhood club Cardiff City, according to talkSPORT. The Wales International has been released by Ligue 1 club OGC Nice and is said to have rejected offers from Turkish clubs.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from Cardiff in 2008 but went back to the club to complete a one-month loan spell in 2011. However, Arsenal refused an extension on his loan deal and Ramsey returned to the Emirates to play for Arsene Wenger.

When Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut was asked about a potential move for the three-time FA Cup winner, he responded:

"I will tell you more next week if we can get to sign some players, so then you will know."

The former Juventus midfielder became quite popular with Arsenal fans during his stint in north London. However, the player was riddled with injuries towards the back end of his career at the Emirates.

Ramsey made 369 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 64 goals and providing 66 assists across all competitions. He won five major trophies at Arsenal, including include three FA Cups.

The box-to-box midfielder added to the Gunners' trophy cabinet by scoring the winner in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea soon after Diego Costa's equalizer. He also sealed the victory for Arsenal in the 2014 FA Cup final, scoring in extra time to help his side complete a comeback from two goals down against Hull City.

Xhaka's move to Leverkusen to be confirmed soon

English journalist Charles Watts reported on Monday (June 3) that Granit Xhaka's move to Bayer Leverkusen will soon be confirmed. The former GOAL correspondent has revealed that Arsenal will receive around £21.5m for the sale of Switzerland International.

The 30-year-old midfielder joined Arsenal from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2016 and has since made 297 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions.

Xhaka's stay at the Emirates was capped off with a memorable 2022-23 season at the club, helping his side secure Champions League football for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

The left-footed midfielder won four trophies in total during his time at Arsenal, which includes two FA Cups.

