Ex-Barcelona coach emerges as ‘personal target’ for Nasser Al-Khelaifi in his attempt to replace Christophe Galtier at PSG: Reports

Luis Enrique is reportedly the fresh name added to the manager wishlist at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Spaniard is said to be the personal choice of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

As per a report in El Nacional, Enrique is now in the running to become the next Paris Saint-Germain manager. The former Barcelona manager was in talks with Chelsea earlier this season, but he was out of the race quickly.

Atletico Madrid were also interested in the Spaniard, but the rumors of him replacing Diego Someone have also cooled down. Paris Saint-Germain are now the club in the running to get the former Spain manager. He parted ways with La Roja after their Round of 16 elimination from the FIFA World Cup in December 2022.

PSG are looking to replace Christophe Galtier, just a year after he was appointed by the club. They are not happy with the Frenchman and believe it is time to end the project and start a new one.

They are likely to win the Ligue 1 title but were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League and the Coupe de France.

Christophe Galtier's PSG future hanging in the balance

Christophe Galtier's future at PSG has been hanging in the balance since his racist and Islamaphobic emails got leaked. The manager was not happy with his squad at Nice and had asked for specific changes because the fans were complaining.

Paris Saint-Germain are conducting an internal investigation into the matter and L'Equipe suggest they will dismiss the manager at the end of the season.

Galtier was asked to comment on his future and he said via PSG Talk:

"I don't project myself into my future or my future. I project myself on the ten matches that remain to finish the championship by being champion of France, by making good matches, by winning. I say that with great lucidity, trying to have the most accurate analysis. By also trying to unite the players, not to let go."

He added:

"The season is far from over. There are competitors behind. I am in action, I am not passive or worried about myself. I am simply determined to ensure that we end the season and that we are champions of France. But my squad will have to be much more complete, so that we can find our vital forces."

Jose Mourinho and Thiago Motta have also been linked with the Ligue1 club this summer (via Get French Football News).

Poll : 0 votes