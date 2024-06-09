Ex-Chelsea boss makes major decision over Manchester United job amid talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has reportedly decided to stop talks with Manchester United over replacing Erik ten Hag. The German coach is available after parting ways with Bayern Munich last month.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Tuchel isn't planning to take the Red Devils job. He is set to take a break from coaching this summer and won't be managing any club for the foreseeable future.

The former Chelsea and PSG boss was on the list of candidates to replace Ten Hag, whose future is still being reviewed by the club's co-owners. The Dutchman guided Manchester United to the FA Cup, but an eighth-place finish and poor performances cast doubt on INEOS' willingness for him to stay.

Reports claimed that Tuchel had met with United's co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and explained how he planned to rebuild the team. He was said to have impressed the British billionaire in those talks, but they will seemingly not continue.

Tuchel has a history in English football. He was in charge of Chelsea from January 2021 to September 2022. He guided the Blues to the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. However, their new owners sacked him after a disagreement over the club's recruitment.

"A bit noisier" - Tuchel explained the pressure of coaching Manchester United after a tough Chelsea tenure

Thomas Tuchel alluded to the noise at Old Trafford.

Tuchel's stance on the Manchester United job was revealed early in the 2023-24 season when Bayern met the Red Devils in the Champions League. He suggested that the 13-time Premier League champions are more scrutinized than other clubs (via Daily Star):

"There is always a lot of noise around Manchester United. A lot of pundits in the UK are from Manchester United."

Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, and managers who have since come in have endured difficult reigns. Jose Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and David Moyes have all been sacked.

Tuchel touched on this:

"You have a legacy from Alex Ferguson which creates expectations around the club. All of us, me in Bayern and my colleague at Man Utd, want to achieve the same things. It is pretty common at Man Utd that little things become a bit bigger or the talking is a bit noisier."

Tuchel experienced difficulties during his Chelsea spell as the club was required to change ownership. Former owner Roman Abramovich had to sell the Stamford Bridge giants after the UK government sanctioned him for Russia's war in Ukraine.

The German tactician proudly shouldered the burden of guiding the Blues through that controversial period. He became a fan favorite because of his passionate personality; some were shocked by his dismissal.