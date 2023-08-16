Ex-Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea gives ‘green light’ to join European giants: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly agreed to join Bayern Munich should a deal for Stefen Ortega fail to go through.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that De Gea has given the green light on a move to the Allianz Arena. The Spanish shot-stopper has been a free agent since his contract with the Red Devils expired earlier this summer.

Plettenberg tweeted:

"Been told: De Gea has given the (green) light for his move to Bayern. Personal terms won’t be an issue."

However, the 32-year-old's arrival will only happen if Bayern are unable to sign Manchester City's Ortega. The German is the Bavarians' priority goalkeeping signing, as Manuel Neuer still struggles with injury.

De Gea has reportedly held talks with the Bundesliga champions, and personal terms are a formality. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Geronimo Rulli were options discussed by the Bayern hierarchy, but they have listed the former Manchester United goalkeeper as their alternative to Ortega.

The Spaniard became a club legend during his 12 years at Old Trafford, making 545 appearances across competitions, keeping 190 clean sheets. He won the Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup (twice).

However, his long-term spell at Manchester United came to an end this summer when manager Erik ten Hag decided that it was time to replace him. A mixed 2022-23 campaign that saw the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper make several mistakes, which proved decisive.

Real Madrid choose Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga over former Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea

Kepa has joined Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid.

The former Red Devils shot-stopper appeared to be in line to replace Thibaut Courtois after the Real Madrid goalkeeper suffered an ACL injury. Reports claimed that De Gea had held talks with Los Blancos regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid have since secured the signing of Kepa from Chelsea on a season-long loan with no buy option. The 28-year-old comes in as Courtois' immediate replacement.

Kepa was in similar form to his compatriot last season amid some questionable performances. He kept 12 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions as his Blues side finished 12th in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has now been handed a fresh start at the Bernabeu, where he's gunning to earn a permanent move in 2024. Kepa's move comes at the expense of his compatriot who appeared to be closing in on heading to Madrid.

The former Manchester United shot-stopper was set to join Los Blancos in 2015, but the paperwork didn't arrive on time on deadline day. De Gea has now missed out on another move to the La Liga giants almost a decade later.