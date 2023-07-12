Ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba receives staggering £128m offer to leave Juventus: Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba finds himself at the centre of a mind-boggling £128m proposal. It's a call for his allegiance to the flourishing Saudi Arabian football league while leaving Juventus behind, according to Express.

Last summer, after a turbulent six-year saga in his second term at Old Trafford, Pogba packed his bags and swapped Manchester for Turin. However, he endured a somewhat lacklustre start in his comeback season with Juventus owing to injury woes.

He was limited to a mere 161-minute playtime across 10 appearances, adding to the tapestry of disappointment that Juventus wove by missing out on the Champions League.

Yet, amidst the turbulence Pogba currently faces in Turin, a potential move for him to the Middle-Eastern kingdom has made the headlines. In an audacious bid to elevate their league to international prestige, the Saudis are ready to shower Pogba with a lucrative offer this summer.

The Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Express) suggests that Pogba turned down an initial proposition of £85m spanning three years. However, a remarkable sweetening of the deal is reportedly underway, with a sumptuous £128m on the table. It is believed that Pogba was spotted in Jeddah last week, possibly in talks with Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli in regard to the offer.

Saudi Arabia's ambitious project, christened with Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in January, has gathered momentum, enticing European football stars. Pogba's fellow Frenchmen Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante now don the colours of Al-Ittihad.

A slew of other big names like Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marcelo Brozovic, Edouard Mendy, and Roberto Firmino have pledged their talents to the Saudi league. Pogba, however, seems to be on the fence about leaving Juventus, as he turned up at the Italian club for pre-season preparations.

Manchester United's player-plus-cash bid for Benfica striker goes south

CaughtOffside has revealed information regarding a failed bid by Manchester United for Benfica's star striker, Goncalo Ramos. The proposal notably included the Brazilian left-back Alex Telles.

The transfer window so far has seen Manchester United ramp up their pursuit of both Ramos and Atalanta's frontman Rasmus Hojlund. However, securing an acceptable proposal for Ramos has proven more daunting than initially anticipated.

Fresh off a prolific stint with Benfica and an impressive World Cup run with Portugal, the 22-year-old has caught the eye of numerous clubs, including United. Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United have also shown past interest in the Portuguese striker, but neither seems to be actively in the race at present.

The future of the deal hangs in the balance, with the Red Devils now contemplating their next move. On the other hand, Manchester United defender Telles reportedly harbours a preference to return to his former club Porto, rather than Benfica.

