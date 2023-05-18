Ex-Real Madrid superstar linked with shock move to arch-rivals Atletico: Reports

Former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Keylor Navas has reportedly been linked with a surprise permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid in the upcoming summer window.

Navas, 36, has been unsettled at the Parisians since the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season. After featuring in just two games for them this term, he secured a short-term loan deal to Nottingham Forest during the winter window.

A three-time UEFA Champions League winner during his spell at Real Madrid, the 110-cap Costa Rica international has been Forest's first-choice option of late. He has registered just one shutout in 16 matches for them so far.

According to Todofichajes, Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in snapping up Navas ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. PSG are okay with letting their star depart on a free transfer this summer.

Navas, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Parc des Princes, is reportedly interested in sealing a return to Madrid in the near future. He still has his house from his time at Real Madrid.

Both Atletico and Navas have reportedly been in touch with one another in the last few weeks over a potential summer switch. Los Rojiblancos sporting director Andrea Berta is keen to rope in the player as a second-choice to Jan Oblak.

Navas, who joined Real Madrid from Levante for €10 million in 2014, helped the La Liga giants lift a total of 12 trophies before departing in 2019. He oversaw 52 clean sheets in 162 appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

Las Palmas eye move for out-of-favor Real Madrid striker: Reports

According to Todofichajes, La Liga Segunda Division outfit Las Palmas are keen to sign Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz on a free deal this summer. They are willing to offer him a salary package of around €4 million per season.

Apart from Las Palmas, a host of other clubs are also interested in securing Diaz's signature ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. Celta Vigo and Espanyol are keen, while Brazilian outfit Santos are also in the transfer race.

Diaz, 29, has established himself as a squad member at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Lyon for a fee of around €23 million in the summer of 2018. So far, he has helped his club lift 11 trophies across two separate stints.

However, the Dominican Republic international could prove to be a bad signing for Las Palmas despite being available on a Bosman move. He has scored just seven goals in 1,917 minutes of action in the past five seasons.

Poll : 0 votes