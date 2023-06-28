Exit-linked Barcelona star attracting interest from Saudi Arabian club, La Liga club willing to accept €30 million transfer fee - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie is the subject of transfer interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, according to The Athletic.

Kessie, 26, joined the La Liga giants from Italian club AC Milan on a free transfer last summer. However, the transfer did not go according to plan for the midfielder as he found playing time hard to come by at Camp Nou. He started just seven league games for Xavi's side in the 2022-23 season.

The Ivory Coast international has been frustrated by his lack of playing time at Barcelona. He is now expected to fall further down the pecking order, with the Blaugrana signing Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City. There have thus been doubts about the midfielder's future in Catalonia.

According to the aforementioned source, Al-Ahli are interested in bringing Kessie to Saudi Arabia. They have already held talks with the Ivorian, offering to double his salary should he accept the move. The former Milan man, though, is reportedly holding out for a better offer.

Barcelona, for their part, are prepared to sell Kessie for a fee in the region of €30 million this summer if the report is to be believed. It remains to be seen if the Jeddah-based club are prepared to meet the Spanish champions' demands.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that the Blaugrana could include Kessie in a potential swap deal for Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic. However, the Ivorian is not keen on the move as he does not want to join his former employers' city rivals, as per the report.

Xavi's side are under no pressure to sell Kessie as he is contracted to them until 2026. Offloading the midfielder, though, will help improve the club's finances as they look to balance their books.

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet closing in on permanent switch to Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet, 28, spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. He went on to make 35 appearances across competitions for the Premier League club, helping them keep eight clean sheets. However, there has been no word about Spurs making the move permanent.

It has now emerged that Tottenham have an agreement in place to buy Lenglet. The Blaugrana are prepared to sell the Frenchman for around €10.5 million. The defender is reportedly waiting for both clubs to reach an agreement over a fee.

Lenglet is expected to put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Spurs. Ange Postecoglou's side have already confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli. They are also edging closer to signing Leicester City's James Maddison for €46.2 million.

