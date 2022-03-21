Fabrizio Romano confirms that Bayern Munich have made first bid for reported Manchester United target

Bayern Munich have made an offer of around €25 million for Manchester United target and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Gravenberch has established himself as a key player for Ajax since making his senior debut for them in 2018. He has made 98 appearances for the Dutch giants, while scoring 11 and assisting 13 goals in the process.

Despite the midfielder's importance to the team, there are serious doubts about his future in Amsterdam. Gravenberch has his contract with Ajax expiring in 2023 and is reluctant to put pen to paper on a fresh contract.

The 19-year-old has thus attracted transfer interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Manchester United have been credited with an interest in him, while Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the race to land him.

Romano has now revealed that Bayern Munich have followed up their interest in Gravenberch with an offer of around €25m. Ajax, though, are demanding more money to sanction a move for the midfielder, as per the journalist. He wrote on Twitter:

"After meeting with Mino Raiola and discussing personal terms, FC Bayern have now made an opening bid for Ryan Gravenberch, as per Mike Verweij on De Telegraaf. Fee around €25 million as expected, Ajax want more - but talks will continue in the coming days/weeks."

Romano also disclosed that Bayern Munich have offered Ajax an initial sum of €15 million, plus €10 million in add-ons. However, the Bavarians will probably have to increase their offer to sign Gravenberch. He wrote:

"Bayern official bid is €15m guaranteed plus add-ons, I'm told. Variables could reach €10m in many years - potential €25m total value. Ajax want more, negotiation has just started. Ryan's out of contract in 2023 and won't sign a new deal."

It remains to be seen if Bayern Munich can reach an agreement with Ajax over Gravenberch's signing soon.

Gravenberch prefers Bayern Munich move amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United are said to be interested in signing Gravenberch in the summer. However, the Dutchman reportedly prefers a move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils have scouted the 19-year-old extensively. If reports are to be believed, Gravenberch appears to be on Manchester United's transfer shortlist ahead of the summer.

The Old Trafford outfit, though, could miss out on signing the 19-year-old. Having already made an offer for Gravenberch, Bayern Munich appear determined to acquire his services in the summer.

