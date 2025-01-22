Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester United star's future amid Napoli and Chelsea interest

Fabrizio Romano has offered a transfer update on Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho amid reported interest from Chelsea and Napoli. The Italian journalist claims Garnacho's exit is still on the cards in the ongoing January window.

Garnacho's future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance as the Argentine winger has fallen down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim. After the Portuguese boss' arrival in November last year, Garnacho has made just four Premier League starts.

Reports have linked three Manchester United homegrown players with exits this month, including Kobbie Mainoo, Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford. It is claimed that the Red Devils need to free up space on their squad to make signings for Amorim.

And the pure profit arising from the sale of academy stars would help Manchester United fulfil the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability Rules. Amid uncertainty over his future, Garnacho has attracted interest from multiple outfits, including Napoli and Chelsea.

The Serie A outfit recently submitted a €55 million bid for the 20-year-old winger. However, United have rejected the offer as it doesn't meet their €70 million valuation.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Napoli boss Antonio Conte is pushing to finalize the transfer after having a phone call with Garnacho last Friday (January 17) and presenting the club's project.

The journalist also claims that Chelsea have approached Manchester United and Garnacho's camp. However, the Blues are reportedly deliberating whether to submit an official proposal, with three other players on their radar.

United are willing to let go of Garnacho if they receive their desired transfer fee.

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho's preferred destination between Chelsea and Napoli revealed - Reports

Alejandro Garnacho prefers a move to Chelsea over Napoli, according to Argentine outlet TyC Sports (via Metro). The 20-year-old would reportedly like to stay in the Premier League instead of moving to the Serie A.

Garnacho moved to the Premier League in 2020, joining Manchester United's academy from Atletico Madrid's youth setup. He earned his first team promotion at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag in 2022.

Although Enzo Maresca's side are yet to make an official bid, Garnacho has been heavily linked with a switch to west London. His agents were seen in attendance at Stamford Bridge for their 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night (January 20), increasing speculation of a potential transfer.

The aforementioned report, however, claims that Garnacho is yet to make a final decision on his future, which will depend on whether Chelsea step up their interest and make an offer.

