Fabrizio Romano talks about Bayern Munich's stance on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

According to recent reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a move away from Manchester United this summer. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Bayern Munich to be a potential destination for the former Real Madrid man. However, Romano also said that Bayern are seemingly reluctant about signing the Portuguese international because of his age.

Speaking on his YouTube channel (via iMiaSanMia), Fabrizio Romano said:

"The last contact between Bayern and Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes was 7-10 days ago, with Bayern saying: 'no, we're not signing a 37-year old player' - Now maybe things could change. Let's see what happens if Lewandowski leaves to join Barcelona."

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he does not believe they will be in contention for the title next season Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he does not believe they will be in contention for the title next season 😳 https://t.co/n2EReEatWs

With Robert Lewandowski potentially leaving the Bavarians for a move to Camp Nou, Bayern Munich will certainly be in need of a world-class goalscorer. The 33-year-old Poland international has been a goal-machine for Bayern for eight years, scoring 40-plus goals every season since 2015.

Ronaldo was Manchester United's top goalscorer last season, netting 24 times in 38 games. While he is at the fag end of his career, he is still a massive threat in front of goal, and as such, could be a good replacement for Lewandowski.

Transfer HQ @Transfer__HQ Bayern, Chelsea and Napoli have enquired about Ronaldo’s situation. At the moment, United have no intention to sell the Portuguese international.



Before joining United, Ronaldo's time at Juventus saw him score 101 goals in 134 games, having scored 36 goals during his final season.

While Cristiano Ronaldo isn't a proven Bundesliga goalscorer, his experience across three of the biggest leagues in Europe is bound to come in handy. If Lewandowski does indeed leave the Allianz Arena this summer, Bayern Munich will have to seriously consider the Manchester United star as an option.

Chelsea remain interested in Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Even if Bayern Munich end up chasing the Portugal international, they would have to contend with other European juggernauts, including Chelsea. According to a report from Football London, the ace striker is currently a target for the Blues, with Romelu Lukaku now on loan at Inter.

There were already rumors of new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly meeting with Ronaldo's representatives, as explained in the report. However, with recent reports of the star's unwillingness to stay at Manchester United, the Blues are now seriously interested in bringing him to Stamford Bridge.

