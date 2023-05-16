Florentino Perez wants to sell 2 Real Madrid flops before start of 2023-24 season - Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly keen to offload Ferland Mendy and Eden Hazard ahead of next season.

Fichajes reports that Perez will look to sell the duo in the summer if reasonable offers are made for their services. Both have struggled for game time for several reasons this season and could be big-name departees.

Mendy, 27, has endured an injury-ridden season, managing 26 appearances across competitions, providing one assist. Real Madrid are keen to cash in on the French left-back, as they're able to call upon David Alaba, Fran Garcia or the versatile Eduardo Camavinga.

Arsenal have been linked with a cut-price £17.5 million deal for the Frenchman. He played a key role in Carlo Ancelotti's side's La Liga and Champions League double triumph in the 2021-22 campaign. However, Mendy has fallen down the pecking order this season and appears to be heading towards the exit door.

Meanwhile, Hazard, 32, has endured a miserable spell at the Santiago Bernabeu since becoming the club's record signing in a €115 million (£100 million) deal in 2019. He arrived from Chelsea after becoming one of Europe's most admired forwards at the Premier League giants.

The Belgian has faltered with Los Blancos, as injuries have taken their toll. Hazard has managed just 76 appearances since joining the club, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists.

Reports claim that Hazard is even considering retiring once his contract with Real Madrid expires in 2024. However, Perez wants to formulate his exit and rid the club of one of their biggest transfer failures.

Real Madrid's incoming left-back Fran Garcia heaps praise on Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has been a brilliant makeshift left-back.

Rayo Vallecano left-back Garcia will join Real Madrid in the summer after a €5 million deal was agreed between the two clubs. He will become part of Ancelotti's side that's brimming with talent.

One player who has particularly impressed Garcia is versatile midfielder Camavinga. The Frenchman has played 16 of 54 games across competitions as a left-back this season.

Garcia has lavished his future Madrid teammate for his impressive adaptation to the role, telling FLASHSCORE:

“I have talked about it (Camavinga as a left-back) with several teammates and players from other teams in La Liga, and we all agree that it is amazing. For a player who has hardly ever played in that position, his performance has been outstanding."

Camavinga arrived at the Bernabeu from Stade Rennais in 2021 for €31 million and has become a valuable player for Ancelotti. He has performed superbly in midfield and full-back and is earning plaudits for his confidence in both roles.

Poll : 0 votes