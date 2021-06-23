Former Arsenal midfielder willing to take pay-cut to return to the club - Reports

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is reportedly keen to secure a return to the north London club this summer. The Juventus midfielder has been consistently linked with a move away from the club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are planning a major squad overhaul and will need to clear some deadwood. Aaron Ramsey is reportedly 'first on the list' of potential departures from the Italian club this summer.

The Welshman is also keen to end his time in Turin. Ramsey is believed to be willing to take a massive pay-cut to force through a move to former club Arsenal.

Aaron Ramsey spent eleven years with Arsenal, during which he won three FA Cups, made 369 appearances and scored 64 goals for the club in all competitions. Ramsey established himself as one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League prior to his move to Juventus in 2019.

Ramsey signed a four-year contract with Juventus after the expiry of his contract with Arsenal. The Welshman is currently earning a massive £400,000 per week at Juventus before taxes.

The 30-year-old was a key member of Juventus' starting line-up during his first season with the club under the management of Maurizio Sarri. Ramsey, however, struggled to gain the trust of Andrea Pirlo last season and fell down the pecking order behind Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie and Arthur.

Ramsey was heavily criticized for his inconsistent performances last season.

Arsenal are desperate to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park. The Gunners suffered from a lack of goals and creativity from midfield last season.

Reports have suggested that Arsenal are keen to sign Ramsey, but are only willing to sign him on a free transfer. Juventus are, however, keen to raise some capital from the potential sale of the Welshman.

Arsenal are being priced out of a move for Aaron Ramsey because of his salary. 💰 [Calciomercato] pic.twitter.com/v6fShmEyxN — PF | Transfer News (@PurelyFootball) June 23, 2021

Also read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Juventus could look to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal in exchange for Aaron Ramsey

Turkey v Wales - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Juventus have reportedly been keeping track of the development of Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun. The 19-year-old made his debut for the Gunners in the EFL Cup last season, and is seen as a massive prospect by the club's officials.

Juventus have focused their efforts on signing young talents who have the potential to develop into top quality players during the last two transfer windows and could look to do the same this summer.

Aaron Ramsey’s transfer U-turn, Arsenal return claim and Mikel Arteta commentshttps://t.co/lfZ3HqPVZJ pic.twitter.com/wKxZBlFivX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 18, 2021

The Italian giants are unwilling to let go of Aaron Ramsey for free, and could therefore propose an exchange deal to Arsenal that would see them get the young forward in exchange for the seasoned midfielder.

Also read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava