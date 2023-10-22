Former Barcelona star offered to Real Madrid in astonishing deal with agents already in talks - Reports

Former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has reportedly been offered to Real Madrid amid his disappointing start at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

According to El Nacional, Parisian president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been disappointed with Dembele following his €50 million move from Barca in the summer. The French winger is without a goal but does have two assists in 10 games across competitions.

Al-Khelaifi is aware that if he places Dembele on the transfer list he's sure to garner a higher fee than the money PSG paid Barcelona. The 26-year-old's agent Moussa Sissoko has been in contact with Real Madrid amid his client's struggles at the Parc des Princes.

Los Blancos are looking for a new forward although many are expecting them to eventually seal Kylian Mbappe's signature. But, there is a possibility that the France international heads to the Santiago Bernabeu to bolster Carlo Ancelotti's attack.

Dembele enjoyed fine form during his six years at Barca despite constant injury issues. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner bagged 40 goals and 43 assists in 185 games across competitions.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker's departure from Camp Nou was unceremonious. The Blaugrana wanted him to stay but he wanted to move back to his homeland with the Ligue 1 giants.

Barcelona boss Xavi plays mind games ahead of his side's El Clasico clash with Real Madrid

Xavi claimed he didn't watch Los Blancos' draw against Sevilla.

Xavi has fueled the flames ahead of Barcelona's clash with Real Madrid next Saturday (October 28). The Blaugrana head into the El Clasico off a vital 1-0 win against Athletic Club with 17-year-old Marc Guiu scoring on his debut.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos were held to a 1-1 draw in a feisty affair against Sevilla. There is just a point separating the two rivals before their encounter, with Ancelotti's men top of La Liga.

Xavi has insisted he didn't watch Los Merengues' draw against Sevilla but did watch Atletico Madrid beat Celta Vigo 3-0. He said (via BarcaTimes):

"Have I seen Real Madrid's game this week? No. But I've seen Atletico Madrid's game."

The Barcelona manager may be playing mind games with his comments and suggesting Atleti are his side's main title rivals this season. Diego Simeone's Los Cochoneros are fourth, a point behind Los Blancos with a game in hand while the Blaugrana are third.

Xavi oversaw Barca's first La Liga triumph since 2019 last season, beating Los Merengues to the title by 10 points. Saturday's El Clasico battle could go a long way in determining this season's champions.