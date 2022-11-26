Former Barcelona winger offered to three Serie A clubs on a free transfer - Reports

Jorge Mendes, the agent of former Barcelona winger Adama Traore, has reportedly opened talks with three Serie A clubs to facilitate a move to Italy for his client.

Six months ago, Traore was plying his trade for boyhood club Barcelona in La Liga, albeit on loan. He now finds himself struggling to impress for Wolverhampton Wanderers, scoring just one goal in 12 Premier League matches.

The Spain international also notably has his contract with Wolves expiring at the end of the season. While it remains to be seen if Julen Lopetegui's arrival will change his fortunes, there is a feeling that his time at Molineux is nearing an end.

Traore's agent, Mendes, has seemingly realized the need for him to find a new home for his client. He has thus started ringing up top clubs in Italy to discuss a transfer for the speedy winger.

According to Area Napoli [via Sport Witness], Mendes has offered Traore to Napoli, AC Milan and Juventus. The agent appears to be open to a low-cost deal in January or a free transfer in the summer.

Talks are said to be underway with Milan and Juventus to explore a low-cost deal in the winter. With Traore's contract expiring at the end of the season, Wolves could be tempted to cash in on him in January.

Napoli, though, are not interested in the prospect of acquiring the 26-year-old's services in the winter, as per the report. They would rather wait until the summer to consider a move for him.

Talking Wolves @TalkingWolves



It's reported that



🗞️



#WWFC Italian club Napoli are reportedly keeping an eye on Adama Traore's situation with this winger's contract expiring at the end of the season.It's reported that #Wolves have offered Traore a new deal and Lopetegui would like to keep the 26 year old.🗞️ @AlfredoPedulla Italian club Napoli are reportedly keeping an eye on Adama Traore's situation with this winger's contract expiring at the end of the season.It's reported that #Wolves have offered Traore a new deal and Lopetegui would like to keep the 26 year old.🗞️ @AlfredoPedulla #WWFC https://t.co/KKvnXQa4Uj

The Serie A table-toppers reportedly want to sort out winger Hirving Lozano's future first. The Mexico international's contract expires in 2024 and Napoli have a decision to make regarding his future.

How did Traore fare for Barcelona?

Traore was a regular for Wolves in the first half of the 2021-22 season, making 23 appearances across all competitions. He was then offered the chance to return to his childhood club Barcelona for the second half of the campaign.

Barcelona acquired the services of the winger on a six-month loan deal late in the January transfer window. The Catalans agreed to pay his wages and also had the option to make the move permanent.

While the Blaugrana ultimately decided against buying him, Traore played 17 matches during his short spell at Camp Nou. He provided four assists for his teammates in all competitions.

A return to Barcelona no longer appears to be on the cards for Traore, but he could soon be on his way to Italy.

Get Netherlands vs Ecuador live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes